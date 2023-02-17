Youtube star Flying Beast checks out Bollywood director’s Batmobile





Batmobile is a true dream of any Batman fan. The epic Batmobile that is invincible and can do anything is something everyone would want. Last year, Bollywood director, choreographer and producer Ahmed Khan gave his wife a personalized Batmobile. Ahmed Khan is known for his work in movies like Heropanti and Baaghi. Youtuber Gaurav Taneja from Flying Beast went to see the Batmobile and this video shows all the details. There have been many different Batmobile designs over the years. This Batmobile is inspired by Micheal Keatons’ Batman movie, which dates back to 1989. The same Batmobile will soon feature in an upcoming DC movie due out next year. This is not a Batmobile made in India. Such details and features in this Batmobile are quite exceptional. It came from the United States and was assembled in India. The whole car took about 8 months to complete. Gotham Motors, which is a US-based brand, manufactures these custom Batmobiles. In India, Mumbai-based Executive ModCar Trendz assembled the vehicle for Ahmed Khan. It is powered by a 4.7 liter gasoline engine with two turbochargers. The engine produces a maximum power of 463 hp and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. That certainly rocks the iconic V8. The video uploaded by Flying Beast shows a glimpse of the Batmobile’s cabin. There are several screens and it is a two-seater car. We do not know what is displayed on the screens. We are also not sure if this Batmobile is legal on Indian roads. The Serum Institute of India also has a Batmobile. His Batmobile is also customized and is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Even Poonawalla takes the Batmobile out on the streets at night. Cheaper Batmobiles are also available You have to spend hundreds of thousands of rupees to get your hands on Batmobiles in India. The Batmobile seen here is made by a group of students from Zeal Education Institute, Pune. It only costs Rs 3.48 lakh! The project is financed by the college and is carried out from scratch by a group of students. The Batmobile looks quite realistic in the videos and it has all the bling on the outside too. The Batmobile itself looks like an alien pod with a sharp design all around. He gets an all-black paint job, just like Batman wanted him in the movie. The windshield is also completely black and the body has a layered design, which looks extremely eye-catching. You should note that these cars are not road legal in India. These vehicles can be confiscated by the police. However, you can buy them and ride them on private property like a racetrack.

