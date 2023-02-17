Entertainment
Bruce Willis: Die Hard actor has dementia, according to his family
Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementiaannounced his family.
The 67-year-old, who is now retired, had already diagnosed as aphasica condition affecting his cognitive abilities.
In a social media update Thursday, the Willis family expressed their “deepest gratitude” for the “outpouring of love” they have received since the announcement.
“With that in mind, we wanted to give you an update on our beloved husband, father and friend as we now have a better understanding of what he is going through,” the statement read.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more accurate diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. [known as FTD].
“Unfortunately, the communication issues are just one symptom of the disease Bruce is dealing with. While it’s painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
According to the NHS, frontotemporal dementia is a rare form of the disease which causes problems with behavior and language in the sufferer, and mainly affects people between the ages of 45 and 65.
The Willis family further explained the condition in a lengthy statement on the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association website in which they acknowledged that Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is a cruel disease and can strike anyone.
The family added that they hope media attention to the actors’ condition will raise awareness. FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone, their statement reads.
For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and since getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is probably much more common than we know.
Today, there is no cure for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years to come.
As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that all the media attention can be focused on bringing to light this disease that needs much more awareness and research.
They added: Bruce has always believed in using your voice in the world to help others and raise public and private awareness of important issues.
We know in our hearts that if he could today, he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who also struggle with this debilitating disease and how it affects so many people and their families.
The statement was signed by members of the Willis family, including his wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Moore and daughters.
Willis has starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.
He has five daughters, sharing his eldest three Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with Moore whom he married in 1987.
Despite their separation in 2000, the couple remains amicable. Willis then married actress Heming in 2009. The couple share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.
During his career, Willis has been highly praised for numerous performances, receiving several nominations, including five Golden Globes, of which he won one, and three Primetime Emmys, of which he won two.
In 2006, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.
