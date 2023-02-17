From Alia Bhatt to Shilpa Shetty, 5 Celebrity-Approved Salad Recipes to Try

Trying to lose weight or just switch to healthier eating is a tough cookie to crack. Especially, when there are delicious cookies you need to get rid of. It doesn’t have to be that hard, though. Diet foods don’t have to be bland in every shade of green ever made. You can still whip up delicious, crunchy salads in a jiffy. If you’re not in the mood to experiment, you can even take a page from your favorite book about the fittest celebrities. Or, you can keep reading because we’ve already done it for you.

Padma Lakshmis Chickpea Salad Recipe

Padma Lakshmi has become our go-to inspiration. She keeps demonstrating how she prepares her favorite meals or snacks on her Instagram. One of her favorite things is chickpea salad which she has enjoyed for 20 years. If you are wondering how to do it, we are here to help you with the same.

Start by combining all your favorite vegetables with the chickpeas. Pour a drizzle of olive oil and squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice over it. Add all the seasoning according to your taste and you’re done.

Alias ​​Beet Salad

Next up would be Alia Bhatt’s easy pea salad recipe that she shared on her YouTube channel. We bet it will be your next favorite thing once you try it. The name itself is tempting and it can be prepared in minutes. Start by peeling and boiling the beetroot and once that’s done, grate it.

Now combine it with the yogurt in a mixing bowl and season it with chaat masala and black pepper accordingly. Now it’s time to add tadka and for this sprinkle mustard, cumin and curry leaves in a pan. Mix the tadka into the bowl of beet yogurt and finish with a few coriander leaves.

Shilpa Shettys Vegan Thai Salad

Shilpa Shetty is both a fitness fanatic and a foodie at heart. She continues to treat her fans with amazing healthy recipes from time to time. Her recent vegan Thai salad will have you gaga once you try it. To make this nutritious and healthy salad, sauté the tofu, sauté the vegetables and toss them all together. Finish by sprinkling with vinaigrette. A detailed walkthrough can be found in his video above.

Bhagyashrees Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

Bhagyashree is a foodie at heart. She is candid about her love for all things delicious and continues to post her own deliciousness. Are there any Asian Sesame Chicken fans in the house? Because we have a healthy treat for you. This salad contains chicken strips, green vegetables, almonds and sesame seeds combined with soy sauce, vinegar and hot oil. Click here for the full recipe.

Fruit and Nut Chia Salad Shilpa Shettys

Finishing the list with a sweet salad will make it better and for that we still have something from the kitchen of Shilpa Shettys. The best part about this healthy and sweet salad is that you can eat it as an evening snack while satisfying your sugar cravings. If you can’t find kiwis and figs, substitute two other seasonal fruits that you like.

