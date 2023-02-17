Bruce Willis: what type of frontotemporal dementia was the American actor diagnosed with?





February 16, 2023 updated 6 hours image sources, Getty Images Legend, Bruce Willis in 2019. Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his family announced on social media on Thursday. In a statement on Instagram, relatives of the 67-year-old performer said it was a “relief to finally have a clear diagnosis”. They expressed their “deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love.” “Today, there is no cure for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years to come,” the statement said. brain disorder Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term that encompasses a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, according to information published by the Mayo Clinic in the United States. It is estimated to cause about 10-20% of dementia cases. Signs and symptoms vary depending on the part of the brain affected. According to the University of Navarre, Spain, Frontotemporal dementia is characterized by changes in personality, inappropriate behavior in public, impulsiveness, apathy, loss of empathy, repetitive or compulsive behaviors and dietary changes. Frontotemporal dementia usually begins between the ages of 40 and 65, but it can be misdiagnosed as a psychiatric problem or Alzheimer’s disease. Aphasia: first diagnosis Last year, Bruce Willis’ family released a statement announcing that the actor was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. Although the symptoms of this disease are varied, it is generally a cognitive disorder that prevents a person from understanding language correctly. Those who suffer from it may have difficulty speaking, writing or reading. image sources, Getty Images Legend, Actor Bruce Willis has starred in dozens of films since the 1980s. His family said last year that Willis would stop acting because his aphasia was affecting his cognitive abilities. In the new communiqué of this Thursday, they assure that they hope that media attention crYes awareness of the actor’s condition. “Bruce has always believed in using your voice in the world to help others and raise awareness about important issues, both in public and in private.” “We know in our hearts that if I could today, I would respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who also struggle with this debilitating disease and how it affects so many people and their families.” The statement was signed by members of the Willis family, including his wife Emma Heming, with whom he has two daughters, and his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters. The actor became a household name in the 1980s and 1990s after starring in hit films like the series die hard“The Sixth Sense”, “Armageddon” and pulp Fiction. He was also nominated for five Golden Globes – including one for the series Illegal work– and also three Emmys, of which they won two. Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our application and activate them to not miss our best content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-64670931 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos