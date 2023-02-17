Swara Bhasker blushes in first engagement photos and shares mehendi preview | Bollywood

Actor Swara Bhasker is set to marry Samajwadi party youth chairman Fahad Ahmad. After breaking the news on social media, their first engagement photos surfaced online. The two opted for the court marriage and said they submitted their papers on January 6. Read also : Swara Bhasker to marry Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmad

In the first photo, Swara walked hand in hand with Fahad. For D-Day, Swara opted for a red sari with a beige embroidered blouse. She enhanced her look with minimal jewelry and kept her hair open. To complement it, Fahad wore a beige pajama kurta with a red vest on top.

In a few other photos, the two were seen posing with each other. As Fahad hugged Swara in each of them, in one he placed a gentle kiss on her forehead. The actor also took a close look at her engagement ring and mehendi.

Swara Bhasker has been flaunting her mehendi on her Instagram stories.

Breaking the news of the wedding, Swara posted a video montage featuring a timeline of their relationship. From meeting at a protest to discussing each other’s tweets; the couple also adopted a pet cat together, which eventually brought them closer. They finally decided to seal the deal last month and went public on Thursday.

Sharing the video, Swara wrote in the caption of her post, Sometimes you are looking far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but first we found friendship. And then we met! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! “I had no idea chaos could be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand my love,” Fahad reposted.

Reacting to the news, actor Sayani Gupta commented, Oh wow! Yesiiiiii! This is just to wish you both a world full of happiness, peace, laughter and only good times! And yesiiiiiiiiiiii! @reallyswara you deserve the best and that’s it! @fahadzirarahmad welcome to madness! Congratulations to you both, added Richa Chadha on Twitter. Maanvi Gagroo wished them, Yay yay yay Congratulations to you both. Actor Shruti Seth also called them didi and jejuuuu in the comments section.

Swara and Fahad met in 2020 at a rally and over time fell in love. Swara who was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, will next be seen in Mimamsa and Mrs. Falani.