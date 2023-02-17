Entertainment
Swara Bhasker blushes in first engagement photos and shares mehendi preview | Bollywood
Actor Swara Bhasker is set to marry Samajwadi party youth chairman Fahad Ahmad. After breaking the news on social media, their first engagement photos surfaced online. The two opted for the court marriage and said they submitted their papers on January 6. Read also : Swara Bhasker to marry Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmad
In the first photo, Swara walked hand in hand with Fahad. For D-Day, Swara opted for a red sari with a beige embroidered blouse. She enhanced her look with minimal jewelry and kept her hair open. To complement it, Fahad wore a beige pajama kurta with a red vest on top.
In a few other photos, the two were seen posing with each other. As Fahad hugged Swara in each of them, in one he placed a gentle kiss on her forehead. The actor also took a close look at her engagement ring and mehendi.
Breaking the news of the wedding, Swara posted a video montage featuring a timeline of their relationship. From meeting at a protest to discussing each other’s tweets; the couple also adopted a pet cat together, which eventually brought them closer. They finally decided to seal the deal last month and went public on Thursday.
Sharing the video, Swara wrote in the caption of her post, Sometimes you are looking far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but first we found friendship. And then we met! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! “I had no idea chaos could be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand my love,” Fahad reposted.
Reacting to the news, actor Sayani Gupta commented, Oh wow! Yesiiiiii! This is just to wish you both a world full of happiness, peace, laughter and only good times! And yesiiiiiiiiiiii! @reallyswara you deserve the best and that’s it! @fahadzirarahmad welcome to madness! Congratulations to you both, added Richa Chadha on Twitter. Maanvi Gagroo wished them, Yay yay yay Congratulations to you both. Actor Shruti Seth also called them didi and jejuuuu in the comments section.
Swara and Fahad met in 2020 at a rally and over time fell in love. Swara who was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, will next be seen in Mimamsa and Mrs. Falani.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/swara-bhasker-blushes-in-first-engagement-pics-shares-glimpse-of-mehendi-101676550454532.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News
- Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident
- Men’s hockey goes to Princeton, #1 Quinnipiac
- Pegula rolls past Haddad Maia into the Doha semi-finals, facing Sakkari
- The teenager was rescued after 10 days under the rubble
- Saudi Arabia builds 3,000 homes after earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria are left homeless
- What Michigan football needs to do to reach the CFP in 2023
- How to raise children in the Digital Age