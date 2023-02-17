Viola Davis is the greatest actor of all time





After eliminating a trio of heavy dramas in “Hunger”, “Shame” and “12 Years a Slave”, British director Steve McQueen decided to have a little fun in 2018 with an Americanized remake of the ITV miniseries “ Widows”. The screenplay he co-wrote with Gillian Flynn was crackerjack enough to attract the terrific likes of Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall and Daniel Kaluuya, but the show’s stars are Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki and Davis. . Davis’ Veronica Rawlings is in mourning after her criminal husband (Neeson) is killed in a failed burglary. When she learns he left behind a detailed plan to steal $5 million from a wealthy Chicago alderman, she enlists her husband’s widowed associates to complete the job. McQueen’s film is a masterfully paced crime film, but it gains fair weight thanks to Davis’ performance. Veronica did not ask to be placed in this position and did not realize the extent of her apparently deceased husband’s betrayal. In the flashback, we not only experience the depth of her love for her husband, but also the eroticism. It’s weird that this has to be singled out, but ultimately Davis is playing a fully formed romantic lead and she’s on absolute fire. The only downside to Davis’ casting is that she may be too formidable, but her Veronica is tender and broken and, at times, way over her head. How a self-respecting filmmaker could come out of “Widows” and not want to exploit those qualities is both baffling and normal for the Hollywood journey. Thank goodness Gina Prince-Bythewood filled that void with “The Woman King,” but the Academy deemed the film totally unworthy of a nomination. I look at Viola Davis and I see one of the greatest actors of all time. I look at his career, and I want to burn Hollywood to the fucking ground.

