Brouhaha Entertainment Crew Talk 12 Insane Months, New Projects From Kristen Stewart & Helen Mirren | Features

It has been a prolific year for Brouhaha Entertainment. The London and Sydney-based production company has made five feature films and a TV series, and the team attends the Berlinale with two dramas in the works, both with a prominent cast attached and already attracting attention. . So have they slept in the past 12 months? It’s been pretty crazy, says company co-founder Gabrielle Tana, laughing.

The self-proclaimed lean and mean team was created by UK-based Tana, who started her career at London’s The Gate cinema before producing films like Philomene, the invisible woman And Excavation alongside Australian Troy Lum, the founder of distributor Hopscotch Features, and fellow partner/producer Hopscotch and The matrix executive producer Andrew Mason.

Tana and Lum hit it off after Hopscotch distribution The Invisible Woman And Philomene in Australia. They started teaming up when Lum got into production five years ago. The Brouhaha joint venture was officially born in the summer of 2021 with the support of the Calculus Creative Content EIS fund, launched by the British Film Institute in 2019 to support the growth of independent production companies.

The company doesn’t plan to continue producing at such a pace that Lum attributed to a bottleneck of projects since the pandemic subsided, but aims to stick to two or three feature films or series per year.

There is no fixed recipe for a Brouhaha project. Titles range from Brazilian Karim Anouz’s English language debut Brandona bloody psychological horror set in the Tudor court that’s in post-production, set to the 1980s coming-of-age series Boy swallows the universe, set in a working-class Australian neighborhood, which is set to hit Netflix this year.

There is also The convert, an action feature film co-produced with Auckland-based Jump Film and Television and titled by Guy Pearce, about a lay preacher who arrives in a British colony in 1830s New Zealand and is caught between warring Maori tribes. UK outfit Mister Smith Entertainment is representing sales, with the companies eyeing a fall premiere.

Other upcoming features include a drama about influential American writer and activist Susan Sontag, starring Kristen Stewart and Anton Corbijns. Swissstarring Helen Mirren as author Patricia Highsmith, which FilmNation is launching sales at the European Film Market.

There are also more TV series on simmer. In development is love and virtue, based on a novel by Australian author Diana Reid, with Kate Dennis as director. And he opted for two more Aussie pounds The weekend by Charlotte Wood, currently being adapted for the UK, and Craig Silveys Bee.

We put a lot of emphasis on television, says Lum. Without neglecting what we do in independent cinema, it’s our heartbeat, but some of the stories we want to tell naturally fit into a longer format.

Being spread across two continents has allowed the independent outfit to tap into the best of both nations. The UK has fantastic writing and directing talent, says Lum. One of the things the pandemic has done has been to bring a lot of Australian talent back and wanting to work in Australia. We have brought streamers into the market and there is very serious talk of the government setting up a quota system for local content. It’s dynamic and like a new way of doing things.

Growing team

In addition to the founders, the team consists of four other staff members working in development and post-production. Producer Carolyn Marks Blackwood also regularly teams up with Brouhaha. There are plans to make additional hires, but none to expand in sales or distribution. We don’t have time, sales aren’t our specialty, and there are already great people doing it, says Lum.

The producers have had positive experiences working with Netflix, but agree that financial incentives should be available to topple a hit. [Streaming] keeps things alive, but there needs to be some recalibration, says Tana. Now there are more platforms, that will probably make a difference. Netflix was the only one with more competition, it will be interesting to see how that plays out. If a title performs well, it should be rewarded.

Funding, unsurprisingly, remains the biggest headache. It’s always like reinventing the wheel, says Tana. Both Swiss and the Sontag project have not yet finalized their funding.

If you think too much about how it’s going to be done, you end up in a corner of impossibility, says Lum. Every project, at some point, seems impossible. The true art of producing is to make the impossible possible. That’s pretty much what we do.