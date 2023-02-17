Palak Tiwari: My heart has always been glued to Bollywood | Bollywood

Actress Palak Tiwari is ready to start a new chapter in her life this year as she embarks on a Bollywood journey. She admits that the anticipation of the construction around her comes with a heavy weight of pressure.

Ever since she made her debut song Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu in 2021, there’s been a lot of conversation around her entering the movie world. Now, it is confirmed that she is taking the big screen route to enter the industry. She will star alongside actor Salman Khan in Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

I’m really excited to start my Bollywood journey. It’s like everything in my life has been about reaching this point. That’s all I’ve ever waited for. I’m really thrilled, says Tiwari.

The daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari continues, When it comes to getting ready before my arrival, I have to say that I have worked my best and given the projects I do my best. I just try to give the best of myself.

While many thought she would follow in her mother’s footsteps and start her acting journey with television, she defied the idea, as Bollywood has always been on her mind.

My heart has always been glued to Bollywood. I owe everything I am and everything my family is on TV, but my heart and eyes have always been in Bollywood, says an excited Tiwari, who was tagged as the Bijlee girl after the song to success.

Opening up to expectations comes with all the pressure from around the world. It comes with pressure that could crumble and crush you. But I try to make sure he doesn’t wither me. On the other hand, it comes with an immense feeling of joy and gratitude. I’m trying to focus on the positives right now.

The main objective is not to discourage anyone from supporting her. I don’t think people really realize or are able to comprehend how grateful I am to be able to live the life I’ve always wanted and even be blessed to be where I am today. I am grateful for everything anyone has done to get me to where I am today. I want to make everyone proud and not disappoint anyone, she concludes.