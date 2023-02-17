Genshin Impact Drops Actor Who Admitted To Sexual Misconduct, Pledges To Completely Remove Him From Acting





HoYoverse has announced that it is removing Elliot Gindi from the Genshin Impact voice cast for “breach of contract”, after the actor admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct with fans on Discord last week. Gindi, who provided the English voice for Genshin’s Tighnari (opens in a new tab)“will no longer voice the character in later versions” of the game, after confessing to “erroneous and inappropriate” behavior (opens in a new tab) in a statement released last week, though he denied attacking underage members of his Discord community. Tighnari will be voiced by a new actor in the future, though HoYoverse has yet to find who. The studio says it is “communicating with the voice recording agency regarding casting matters” at this time. The studio is ultimately aiming to eliminate Gindi’s voice from the game entirely, saying it will “gradually replace Tighnari’s existing voice lines in the game and post those updates in corresponding announcements.” Dear Travelers, After communication with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, Tighnari’s English voice actor, will no longer be voicing the character in future releases due to breach of contract.February 16, 2023 See more The allegations against Gindi surfaced in a Google Doc that circulated early last week, which contained screenshots of sexually explicit messages between the actor and users of his Discord community. It was supported by former moderators of this community, FretCore (opens in a new tab) And piton (opens in a new tab). FretCore accused Gindi of being a “caretaker” who “has sex with teenage fans”, while Phiotan shared direct messages with Gindi in which the actor claimed to have had “personal relationships with three of the girls of the server”. The news of Gindi’s dismissal from her role in Genshin was positively received by fans. Replies to tweets announcing the change consist mostly of thanks and expressions of relief. The reaction from Genshin Impact’s Reddit community was much the same, with users praising HoYoverse for its quick response to the controversy. “Considering how long this stuff usually takes, it’s relatively quick,” said a much-appreciated comment from a named user. rayhaku808 (opens in a new tab)while another of Chaotic (opens in a new tab) remarked “Guy is a freak, glad he was caught early and wrecked his career now instead of catching him years after the fact”. It’s not yet known when Gindi’s replacement will be found or when her voice will start to disappear from the game, but I imagine it will be fairly quick. Removing the actor from Genshin seems to have quickly become one of the studio’s priorities, so I’d be surprised if HoYoverse doesn’t have more news for fans soon.

