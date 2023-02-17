



February 16 (UPI) —Jen Shah, a “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” performer convicted of defrauding seniors out of thousands of dollars, will report to jail on Friday to begin serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence. Shah pleaded guiltyfor conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022. American lawyer Damien Williams said in a statement at the time that she was a key participant in a nationwide telemarketing program that targeted “elderly and vulnerable victims.” Williams said Shah lied to victims about how much they would earn buying fraudulent “trading services”. He said she profited by scamming the victims out of their life savings. Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison.Prosecutors saidShah defrauded the victims “until their bank accounts ran out and their credit cards ran out. From the entertainment news siteonlineradar.comShah will report to FPC Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison camp, on Friday morning. As part of his guilty plea, the ex-reality TV felon will lose $6.5 million and pay up to $9.5 million in compensation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. According to his attorney, Shah wants to attend a residential drug addiction program. These programs are intensive, occupying half of each day for nine months, according to the Bureau of Prisons. During these programs, inmates like Shah may live in separate units from the general population. If they successfully complete the program, they can get up to a year off their sentence. To enter this program at FCP Bryan, according to that prison’s handbook, inmate applicants are screened to ensure that there is actual evidence of a history of substance abuse.

