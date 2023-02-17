Winnie the Pooh horror film turns intellectual property into nightmare fuel





The hundred acre wood is dark and full of terrors in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honeya new R-rated horror movie who turns Pooh Bear into a serial killer. Debuting in US theaters today, the film follows a college-aged Christopher Robin, who returns home to find his merry pals have gone nuts in his absence. There’s a reason this is Pooh like you’ve never seen him before. Production on the ghoulish bear movie began last year, when the classic tale left Disney’s lair and entered the public domain. It’s a big, oh, disturbing moment for Disney The 1920s were a pivotal decade for pop culture, and many of the content copyright protections introduced at the time are ready to expire 95 years later or thereabouts now. When these characters enter the public domain, the season is open to script their era as villains: The filmmaker behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and HoneyRhys Frake-Waterfield, has also planned two other films based on characters that enter the public domain: Peter Pans Neverland Nightmare and (swallow your coffee before reading the next one) Bambi: the judgment.

And next year, the House of Mouse will lose their mouse, or at least their exclusive rights to the likeness of Mickey Mouse as seen in their first cartoon, Steamer Willie. Warner Bros. also better beware of ambitious writers: Bugs Bunny, Batman and Superman will all be within reach within a decade. However, it is not the open season on all IPs The characters and stories created in the 1920s have evolved from their black and white days. Steamer Willies Mickey Mouse is not under the same copyright as King Mickey of Kingdom Hearts. Likewise, since only the copyright on the AA Milnes 1926 book, Winnie the Pooh(which Disney acquired in 1961) expired last year, the bear cub the horror movie faced restrictions in its portrayal of the Poohverse. Tigger was off limits, ever since bouncing back into lore in 1928.

Pooh wasn’t allowed to wear a red shirt because he was regularly naked until 1932 (okay, but what if his shirt is covered in blood?). Zoom out: There is apparently an appetite for nightmarish twists on familiar content. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has already made $1 million in its first market, Mexico, despite being made for less than $100,000. A sequel in preparation.J.W.

