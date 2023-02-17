Lights, camera, action: Get a taste of Bollywood with ‘Mumbai Nights 2’ at Louvre Abu Dhabi – News





The dynamic show filled with dances, songs, romance, comedy, melodrama and more exciting aspects of Hindi cinema is part of an exhibition Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 17:15 Last update: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 18:08 Louvre Abu Dhabi offers a one-of-a-kind immersive theater experience in true blue Bollywood style. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the famous museum will take members of the community on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Mumbai Nights 2, a hit Bollywood fantasy production. The vibrant spectacle filled with dance, song, romance, comedy, melodrama and more exciting aspects of Hindi cinema is part of an exhibition titled Bollywood Superstars being held this cultural season at Louvre Abu Dhabi. So here’s a teaser on what to expect. Even as you wait your turn to enter the filming location, you can hear the sound of Punjabi drums, which surely sets the tone. And once inside you have upcoming actor Mohit Mathur, a bundle of energy from the UK, who will walk you through the process. You also have theater artists and professionals like Suraj Shah, George Verghis, Sheetal Pandya, Nisha Anil and others who will play their roles as actors, directors, production assistants, etc. You can see the actors’ larger-than-life personalities, tantrums, and swag. Guests will be able to explore sets, props and costumes, and possibly act as an extra in the film. Sara Almahmoud Sara Almahmoud, Senior Manager of Production, Education and Cultural Engagement, Louvre Abu Dhabi, said such events are held to showcase different cultures. We try to mix and match and create something beautiful, she told the Khaleej Times. She pointed out that Secret Soiree: Bollywood Superstars was a one-of-a-kind event held in the region. It is an immersive theatrical experience. This is new to the GCC. And the Louvre Abu Dhabi is the only place to host events like this. We brought it back from the UK. And it’s a new way to experience entertainment. So you don’t just sit and watch, but become part of the team. So you can dance, sing and act while you enjoy the show, Sara said. As the show progresses, Mohit Mathur will also teach guests secret tricks to perform those dance moves while other actors will give a glimpse of what goes on behind the cinematic curtains of Mumbai cinema. Sara pointed out that the entire cast is made up of theater and film actors. 99% of the actors here are of Indian origin. We wanted to be very close to the accuracy of what we are projecting. And we want to showcase Indian culture in the right way, Sara added. The show, divided into five locations, uses most of the museum’s locations. There are movie posters, tuk tuks, selfie areas, a press conference area, a traditional Varanasi Ghats venue and a dance finale, after which there is an after party with energetic Bollywood songs and some surprises in Tamil, Telugu and more. The entrance fee is Dh190 for an all-access pass, including the after party. The event starts from 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be reserved https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/86171/secret-soiree-mumbai-nights-2 READ ALSO :

