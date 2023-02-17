BYU Museum of Art Features Light-Sensitive Rembrandt Prints | News, Sports, Jobs







Courtesy of BYU Art Museum The Brigham Young University Museum of Art opened its print study room to students and the public for the second time this year on Wednesday. On display were 12 light-sensitive prints by Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, the Dutch artist known primarily as Rembrandt. Born in 1606, Rembrandt was an engraver, draftsman and painter in the 17th century. It is estimated that he created 2,000 drawings and almost 400 prints, and it is debated that he produced somewhere between 300 and 600 paintings, according to biographical notes. Although open to the public, BYU exhibits light-sensitive pieces in the print study room four times per semester so students in World Civilization and Art History classes can view the works. history in person. It’s different to have an old master of religious pieces like Rembrandt in Utah, said Tiffany Wixom, collections manager. Our last Rembrandt acquisition, Student at a Table by Candlelight (c. 1642), is rarer and little research has been done on this piece. The piece shows a diligent student working at night by the light of a small candle, as described in the print. Light is used as a symbol in this piece to represent the light of understanding and gaining extra intelligence, as well as Jesus Christ. Sarah Hunt, Daily Herald The exhibited works are all prints, created by engraving. Etching involves etching a reverse image into a metal plate covered in acid-resistant wax, exposing the metal where the lines are drawn with etching tools. The plate is then immersed in acid, burning the lines of the image into the plate. After cleaning off the acid, a layer of ink is applied and wiped off to retain the ink only in the grooves that have been etched. The plate is then stamped onto a piece of paper, with the final product showing the image in the correct orientation. . Several of Rembrandt’s most famous etchings are on display at the MoA, including the Raising of Lazarus: Large Plate (c. 1632), in which Christ’s hands are raised above him with light emanating from them towards Lazarus , surrounded by a shocked crowd, and Christ Preaching (The Little Tomb) (c. 1652), which depicts Christ surrounded by a diverse crowd united by his words. Other exhibits include The Virgin and Child with the Cat and the Serpent (circa 1654), Descent from the Cross by Torchlight (circa 1654), Christ at Emmaus (circa 1654) and The Flight into Egypt: Crossing a Stream (circa 1654),Landscape with a cow drinking (around 1650), The goldsmith (around 1655), Saint Jerome praying, looking down (around 1635), The raising of Lazarus: small plate (around 1642) and The woman with pancakes (around 1635 ). The print study room doubles as a safe where other sensitive parts are stored. Anyone can make an appointment two weeks in advance to view and study a room in the BYU MoA Vault. Guests are usually scholars, graduate students, professors, students, and occasionally an entire class who come to examine specific works. While the number of guests making such appointments has dwindled since the COVID-19 pandemic, the print study room continues to see patrons. The Rembrandt collection will be on display until Friday at 4 p.m. No photographs or sketches are allowed. Newsletter Join thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

