Top Bollywood Celebrities With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

We all occasionally experience anxiety, which is our body’s normal reaction to stress. Many events, such as making a crucial decision, preparing for a test, or meeting someone new, can trigger it. However, these feelings persist if a person has an anxiety disorder like OCD. Additionally, it frequently manifests in symptoms that, if left untreated, can affect relationships with others, work productivity, and even basic functioning. Nevertheless, many people can control their OCD and lead fulfilling lives. Here are some Bollywood stars who deal with OCD.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented actress and person with a lot of influence. Most of us know her story because she has always been in the spotlight. Moreover, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, a modern day global icon, is highly regarded for her fitness. The actress, however, admitted that she suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder. She also found out she had OCD when she threw a party. According to a report, Priyanka was under extreme stress when she tried to match cutlery and napkins perfectly. She was also so preoccupied with every little detail that she forgot to enjoy the party.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood icon Kareen Kapoor Khan is famous for portraying some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits. We love him for his iconic portrayals of Poo and Geet, among other characters. Kareena also started the “size zero” trend in the fashion industry. The actress, who was chubby in her youth, is said to be a fitness freak who hates putting on extra pounds. She is therefore obsessed with her physical appearance. Kareena, too, gained weight after her pregnancy, but it only took her a few months to get back into shape. The actress is also said to have turned to yoga and physical exercise.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been a major player in the Hindi film industry since its inception. Additionally, the Bollywood icon’s 2007 debut with Om Shanti Om cemented his status as a household name. When Deepika spoke openly about her experience as a victim of depression, she stunned the country. In addition, the actress is praised for overcoming her mental state.

Moreover, she actively promoted and supported the same. Another anxiety issue that Deepika experiences is this. She is reported to be obsessed with organizing her surroundings. Even a little mess irritates her, whether in her room, at home or on her film sets. She also cannot outrun it unless she organizes it in a way that pleases her.

4. Sunny Leone

The actress has risen considerably in Bollywood since her debut in Big Boss and her subsequent roles in several films. The diva also encouraged women across the country to constantly follow their ambitions and take the lead in their own stories. Moreover, Sunny has a large fanbase that extends beyond the borders of India. In the vast world of glitz, celebrities and hustle and bustle, she has indeed carved out a place for herself. Now let’s move on to gorgeous Sunny Leone, who has some weird foot hygiene. The actress has a serious obsession with cleaning her feet. She makes sure to clean it regularly to prevent her feet from getting dirty when she shoots. Sunny cleans her feet every 15 minutes to make sure they stay clean.

5. Vidya Balan

The incredibly brilliant actress Vidya Balan is best known for her intense performances. However, the Padma Shri recipient is also quite selective in the projects she chooses. She also energized cinema by breaking the stereotype of beautiful heroines and creating space for herself. Although Vidya is the star of ‘The Dirty Picture’, the actress cannot accept the word ‘dirty’. The actress is said to be a neat freak. She also wants the area around her to be extremely clean. The diva is so keen on staying pure and germ-free that she even lends a helping hand to the Indian government. Through promotional advertisements, it contributes significantly to the dissemination of sanitation messages.

6. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta, a popular dimpled actress in Bollywood, pleased us with several outstanding performances. She is famous for her roles in movies like Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Koi Mil Gaya, to name a few. However, the vivacious actress has faced her fair share of challenges throughout her career. She is very obsessed with hygiene, especially with bathrooms. The actress can’t stand dirty toilets. She’s so obsessed with it that wherever she goes, whether it’s a hotel room or a van, it’s the first thing she sees. The actress also insists on keeping the bathroom spotless before and after use.

7.Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the king of the box office, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood and the man of pure heart. In the Hindi film industry, he is the one everyone turns to. The man was more than just an actor and was a superstar for over three decades. Salman Khan has distinguished himself through his good looks, enduring charisma, ruthless attitude and distinctive acting style. Moving on, he is obsessed with all kinds of soaps. When it comes to collecting soaps from around the world, the actor is a monster. Salman makes sure he has them all, from handmade to designer to herbal. It is lauded for having the biggest perfume in Bollywood, thanks to its fantastic collection of soaps.

8. Farhan Aktar

Farhan Akhtar is a man of considerable skill. He was a director, actor and musician, among other skills. He is said to be the all-round star of Bollywood, probably because of this. His divinely blessed voice, which can quickly make any woman fall in love with him, further reinforces this. He really is the complete package and has proven to be a treasure. In “Koffee With Karan” by Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar said he is not happy when things are not set up in a particular way. Additionally, he pointed to a pillow he was concerned about because it had been misplaced on the chat board. He goes on to say that he’s worried about the mess of his stuff and isn’t obsessed with other things in general.

9. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is a well-known name in the contemporary entertainment industry. He devotedly delivered all of his characters in light-hearted, commercial film justice. Additionally, many admire his deep, passionate voice, piercing gaze, and distinctive way of delivering dialogue. In addition, the actor pays special attention to the cleanliness of his hands, especially the fingertips. Ajay also clearly hates smelly fingers. For this reason, he avoids using his hands when eating.

10. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a well-known actor who is famous for both his unique sense of style and his high-octane screen presence. He also played several roles that helped him become the icon he is today. Plus, he often makes the news with his powerful performances and bold clothing choices. Ranveer is a unique type of actor. He also has anxiety issues. Deepika Padukone has also discussed her OCDs in the past. The actress claims Ranveer has an annoying obsession with using excessive amounts of perfumes, hand sanitizer and deodorant. He uses sanitizer before and after a shot, and he uses an entire bottle of deodorant.

11. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is famous for his roles in silly romantic comedies and dramas. From being a well-known VJ to one of the most attractive young actors in modern Bollywood, he has come a long way. Ayushmann also openly admits to having a compulsive sense of personal hygiene. The actor is meticulous about keeping his hands and fingernails clean. He also washes his hands regularly. In addition, the actor suffers from severe dental anxiety. He uses the toothbrush three to four times a day and he always has a dental kit.

12. Saif Ali Khan

The actor, whose film career began in 1993, is popular for the constant selection of unique roles. Saif tries out every role unlike actors who are branded as villains, heroes, love interests or comedy kings. Moreover, Saif suffers from a particular form of OCD. The Pataudi Nawab spends a lot of time using the toilet. His obsession with spending time there led to the creation of a library and a telephone extension in his bathroom.

13. Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal, a popular Bollywood actor, is famous for his extraordinary talent in the field of entertainment. One of the most unexpected things about Fazal is that you never know where you’ll meet him next. Each role he plays is distinctive and tastes unique due to the man’s extreme versatility. Moving on, the star enjoys her hot, sizzling coffee, just like everyone else. Ali, however, goes one step further. He had learned to love her to the point of becoming dependent on her. The actor is picky if his coffee is even slightly less hot than he wants and insists it be extra hot.

14. Imran Khan

Imran Khan is well known for his chocolate looks and has made millions of people smile and scream with his charming personality. He acted and took on the role of a social activist. He frequently speaks out against many issues plaguing Indian society and supports PETA. Imran Khan is one of many clean monsters. The actor is also extremely obsessed with making sure his spoons and plates are clean before using them. Imran also has high standards for his room. Before going to bed, he checks that his room is tidy. He supposedly needs clean linens and a good bedroom.

Bollywood stars are like ordinary people in every way. Even B-Town celebrities have often insisted on the same. The actors were also candid about the many Mental Health difficulties they encountered. Many people experience various forms of anxiety, which is completely normal.

