The Romantics EXCLUSIVE: Smriti Mundhra REVEALS why Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t like the term ‘Bollywood’





The Romantics, the star-studded documentary series that chronicles the illustrious journey of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, his production house Yash Raj Films and acclaimed director Aditya Chopra, is now getting a lot of love from audiences. The project, directed by Smriti Mundhra, features more than 35 renowned stars and technicians from the Hindi film industry, from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana. Meanwhile, during a recent chat with Pinkvilla, director Smriti Mundhra talked about the project in detail and revealed an interesting fact about legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Here’s what she has to say… Amitabh Bachchan’s aversion to the term “Bollywood” In The Romantics, there is a part where the stars were seen discussing the term “Bollywood”. Interestingly, most of them don’t like this term at all, which is used to represent the modern Hindi film industry. Director Smriti Mundhra, who talked about the same in her exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, dropped some interesting details. “I think it was interesting. I didn’t really expect that kind of reaction, but I think it was really interesting because the Indian film industry from all its regions and of course especially the industry Hindi filmmaking has grown tremendously. has such a rich history. A history almost as old as Hollywood. As prolific if not more prolific. As much if not more cultural capital in the world than Hollywood. So it’s a bit strange to present this industry in light of another film industry,” she explained. “What I really got when I asked people that question is that they don’t want to be seen as derivatives of another culture,” she added. She later also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the term “Bollywood” and revealed that he doesn’t like it. “I didn’t realize it. But again, talking to people, apparently, it’s a very well-known thing in the industry that he’s been against this term Bollywood for a long time. Ever since he became popular, he was opposed to this term. So many people said that – especially around Mr. Bachchan don’t mess around, don’t utter the word Bollywood,” Smriti Mundhra revealed. Watch Pinkvilla’s exclusive chat with The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra below:





About the Romantics The Romantics premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2023, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, considered the “father of romance” in India. The documentary series marked the return of Smriti Mundhra, who joined forces with Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. READ ALSO : The Romantics EXCLUSIVE: Smriti Mundhra reveals Shah Rukh Khan is still grieving over the death of Yash Chopras

