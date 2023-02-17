From Hallmark to Bollywood, love as a woman of color

My friend told me a few days ago that I look like someone who has never been in love. I stared at the straight line of his mouth and blinked because that was all I could do. She said it in the same tone she would use to tell me that I have two eyes and two lips and two nostrils. The facts of my life and my love are evident to her, one way or another, and as troubled as I was by this, I knew she had never been in love either. This truth was written somewhere in the space between his eyebrows, in the greenish veins under the thin skin of his face. My friend is pale green, the color of a matcha latte with too much milk and sugar that tastes good anyway, maybe that’s why she’s my friend. My green is darker. We’re both lively and young, our inexperience fresh as kale and lettuce.

In the Hallmark movies my mom watches, love finds protagonists easily and predictably. The few sharp edges around a relationship are healed by a kiss in swirling polystyrene snow. For me, love is Christmas in July. It is performative, unreal, intangible. It exists on a screen, carefully constructed for two straight Midwestern WASPs who wear nothing but ugly flannel and boots that never look broken. It will never be real for me.

In the old Bollywood movies that I watch with my mom, people just fall in love too. All they have to do is look each other in the eye before they decide they’re going to die for each other. Their love is incongruous with what I grew up seeing in my Indian community, marred by arranged marriages and domestic strife. My mother spends hours on the phone talking to women her age, all complaining about their husbands. Some of them have husbands who beat them and some have husbands who beat their children and most of them have husbands who never put dirty dishes in the sink. Having a husband is hell but they all ask when my eldest sister is going to get married so that she too suffers. None of us know what a wedding is supposed to look like.

I also don’t know what eros looks like, not in real life. My friends describe their partners and their romantic encounters to me, and I feel like I’m witnessing mating rituals in an aquarium. Bathed in blue light, I watch them dance and cling to each other, my own face reflecting off the glass and blurring my view. There is tenderness and care in their dance but also a kind of desperation. They will die if they stop dancing. Everything, even something terrible, is better than loneliness. In his test Bluets, writes Maggie Nelson, Loneliness is loneliness with a problem. Everyone in this aquarium is alone, crushed by hundreds of meters of water above us.

The worst loneliness I’ve ever experienced was on the third floor of East Quad, sequestered in a dorm during the winter 2021 semester. We hadn’t been vaccinated yet. The Diag was gray and empty and my cheeks were still cold. During the day, I slept on the nap bed, and when I couldn’t sleep, I stared at the ceiling with dry eyes. I went days without talking to anyone. That time did something irrevocable to me, something I can’t explain to this day. I feel like someone peeled off layers of my skin and sewed me up a hermit.

Another friend, this one Electric Blue, had a recent and brief obsession with online tarot readings. We picked cards that told us our fortunes on its screen, the incessant fluorescent lights in the CCCB basement turning moments into hours. Most quizzes involved choosing six cards, and I always ended up getting the hermit, a gray guy who looks like Gandalf. My electric blue friend always chose the magician, the talented face of Gandalf. Internet algorithms may have looked at the lines of our faces through his laptop camera, understanding the truths written there. The online tarot told me that my current situation was preventing me from finding love. Not nowhe seemed to say, Never. Afterwards, I opened up Co-Star, who tells me I have love issues, a fun fact he tells me every day.

I’ve known my electric blue friend since middle school and we’ve oscillated between best friends and acquaintances ever since, depending on our schedules. She can glance at me and know when I’m too tired to function, even though my eye bags still look the same. When I look at her, I think of the 12-year-old kid who was helping me with my pre-algebra homework. In college, she told me she had slept with the boy she liked, and my head started buzzing like she had just poured Pop Rocks in my ears. We are children, I thought through the crackle. We are barely 13 years old.

When I was 6, I thought I would first fall in love in high school. All I’ve done is develop a crush on libertarian villains.

I know it’s not love I want, it’s attention. I recently confessed to being narcissistic to my friend over the phone. I just want someone to tie my shoelaces, I said, because I had just seen a show where the man gets down on his knees to tie his girlfriend’s shoes. He ties them up and stays like that at his feet, on his knees, his head down for a few seconds, crying because they separate. Everything is very romantic and sad and blue-black. He notices her shoelaces even as he leaves her. His attention to detail is unmatched as he is not a real person. He never will be.

The friend on the other line is a smooth slate gray in an energizing and soothing way. Last semester we created a character named Mack and tried to convince our other friends that he was real. Mack was an Irish Catholic and had a poster of Jesus on the ceiling above his bed. He was carrying a pocket Bible with sticky pages and whitish stains. He didn’t have an Instagram associated with his name because he wanted to look disconnected and sexy, and the girls fell for it. Our friends thought Mack was real. Mack was Frankenstein’s monster, a collection of the worst traits we could think of in men assembled into one dimwitted form. We loved Mack like all mothers love their awful, evil sons.

Time flies so fast it feels like Mack was born years ago, even though my slate gray friend and I gave birth to him in October when I was just 20. My body is aging faster than my mind, which is always slow. like a child. I accidentally laughed at a couple facing each other in the Fishbowl recently. They clung together as if one of them was going to war. Their passion seemed ridiculous at the time, but maybe it’s revolutionary to love in a sea of ​​monitors and student depression.

I’ve thought about love more in the past few months than in my entire life. Maybe it’s because of Valentine’s Day or maybe it’s because I’m getting old and my mom tells me to join the Muslim Student Association to find a partner or maybe it’s because I listen too much of love songs called Love Song. Maybe it’s because all my classes revolve around love, divinity and conjugation; the authors say it is what gives life. This is far removed from my scientific studies, where life is summed up in four simple letters A, T, C and G, where the life-giving elements are not the lover’s breath but carbon and oxygen.

In the lab where I work, we try to grow bacteria to kill them and see how many viruses it takes to kill them. The liquid bacterial culture is supposed to be a pale cloudy green, close to the color of my friend who is a matcha latte. They only grow well if they are on a shaking plate, cradled like a baby in its mother’s arms. These micro-organisms are native to the ocean and accustomed to wave currents. They will grow asexually until we infect them and pray they die. But that doesn’t mean there’s no interest.

When I come home every night, I wrap my arms around my honey pink roommate. For five seconds, she hugs me. She knows how important this temporary pressure on my ribs is to my soul. When I go to bed I dream of marrying someone I had eye contact with weeks ago and wake up in a cold sweat. Eros is illusory, nightmarish, sinful. I won’t be able to go back to sleep, the red light of the rising sun already piercing through my blinds.

MiC Editor-in-Chief Safura Syed can be reached at [email protected]