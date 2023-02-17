Actor Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia. What is this? : NPR







. Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, evolving from a previous diagnosis of aphasia last spring, his family announced THURSDAY. Specifically, Willis has frontotemporal dementia, which can include aphasia, which results in difficulty speaking and writing. “Unfortunately, the communication issues are just a symptom of the illness Bruce is dealing with,” his family said. “Although it is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Willis’ family said last year that the actor would walk away from his decades-long career due to his cognitive impairment. What is frontotemporal dementia? According to Alzheimer Association. There are different types of frontotemporal dementia. The behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia causes nerve loss in areas of the brain that control empathy, judgment, and conduct. Primary progressive aphasia deteriorates parts of the brain that control speech, writing, and comprehension. The onset of symptoms usually begins before the age of 65, but can occur later. FTD can also disrupt motor function and movements, which could be classified as Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. How is FTD different from Alzheimer’s disease? The diagnosis of FTD tends to occur between a person in their 40s and 60s, while Alzheimer’s disease occurs at a later age. Alzheimer’s disease is also more closely linked to hallucinations, memory loss, and problems with spatial orientation, such as getting lost. Treatment and diagnosis Doctors use brain imaging technology, such as MRI, to diagnose FTD. The results are analyzed in tandem with the patient’s medical history and symptoms. About 30% of people with frontotemporal degeneration inherit the disease; there are no known risk factors. There are medications that can help relieve symptoms, but the condition will get worse over time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/17/1157772393/bruce-willis-frontotemporal-dementia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos