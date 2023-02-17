Act on impulse, grab the spotlight

Even if you’re part of the crowd, or what Santa Barbara International Film Festival director Roger Durling called the cinephile tribe during his festival opening speech, who thinks the most rewarding takeaway from the festival is its international cinema menu options, there’s just something magical about this legendary movie star buzz/fizz. They’re just different from the rest of us mortals.

I remember waiting with the crowd, waiting and waiting for the more than fashionable Johnny Depp to show up at the Arlington theater several years ago, before his domestic abuse trials. When Deep deigned to walk by and stroll the red carpet, there was a detectable sizzle in the air. On a more modest note, a sizzling sensation could be felt at the Arlingtons Virtuoso Awards last night, when latecomer Austin (Elvis) Butler slowly wandered the red carpet area, serious dimples in tow, it was as if Elvis walked into the building, or at least a modest facsimile of it.

True to Durlings’ introduction to the Wednesdays schedule, which started small 21 years ago and is now a hit of SBIFF offerings, this gathering of high-profile newcomers and eye-catching veterans who suddenly grab the spotlight has become a key event of the festival.

Jeremy Strong is an actor who’s been around but commanding attention, impressing as the character based on writer-director James Grays’ father in Grays’ semi-autobiographical film. armageddon time (Strong is also known from televisions Succession). Gray had described his father as a Jew Stanley Kowalski with a doctorate. In taking on the role, Strong said, I had a huge responsibility, to capture its essence but put my stamp on it. After TMC’s moderator Dave Karger claimed he nailed it, Strong noted that Gray told him not to nail it, which is a wonderful thing to hear from a director. He just wanted you to be honest.

From a whole different corner of the 2022 cinematic sphere, the spotlight turned to veteran actor-turned-tinker/chameleon-turned-actor Ke Huy Quan, from All everywhere all at once fame. After seeing the expansion of quality roles for Asians, beyond stereotypes and fringe roles, in films such as boobies rich asianQuan wanted to come back. All was the perfect vehicle, earning it an Oscar nominee. I grew up in a culture where I was taught to hide my feelings, he says. In this unusual but heartfelt film, he commented, I knew I had to open up and dedicate myself to this character. It’s ok to show weakness.

I was in the thick of awards season and just want to be in the moment because I never thought I’d be here,” Quan said.

A major victory for Mother Nature

Michael Love Bring back our wetlands | Credit: Courtesy

During my brief and less successful golfing life, my senior golfer son and I sometimes headed to the course officially known as Ocean Meadows. (In the unofficial local vernacular it was sometimes called Oh Shit Meadows.) On one such round, I took a hearty swing and hit the grass instead of the ball. Our assigned golf partner joked, oh, you just hit the big ball before you hit the small ball.

Fast forward several years, and through a miraculous environmental reclamation project, Ocean Meadows has transformed into North Campus Open Space, the inspiring and massive wetland space that defined this pre- golf. The zone is now all about the big ball. Bring back our wetlands comes to us thanks to filmmaker Michael Love whose several films at SBIFF include a deserved portrayal of legendary street guitarist Bruce Goldish who spent roughly 10 years following the slow but steady progression of this literal back-to-nature effort.

It uncovers the historical and natural context of the space, which was home to the Chumash for over a thousand years, when Goleta Bay was a dreamland of estuaries, wetlands, waterways and canals. When the property became available again, a recovery effort was launched, spearheaded by Lisa Stratton. The heroic Trust for Public Land was part of a consortium raising the seven million dollar prize, and UCSB was contracted to find and maintain the property. Locals, including groups of students, have helped plant natives in the area, and the once thriving bird population has returned along with other animals.

The Loves documentary will be particularly fascinating to the people of Santa Barbara, who can rightfully be proud of this unusually massive example of the region’s strong preservationist ethos. We can also see, smell and admire the end result as we walk to the adjacent property in Deveraux. But the project, and this film, could also serve as a paradigm for other similar projects elsewhere, where mother nature might be allowed to exact revenge and reclaim her natural state.

life on the row

by Paul Freedman The dirty division | Credit: Courtesy

Director Paul Freedman has achieved something remarkable with his documentary The dirty division, an inspiring chronicle of life on downtown Los Angeles’ infamous Skid Row. As we learn, the area on the outskirts of the gentrified inner-city areas, long a gathering place for the homeless and subject to various government and police clearance attempts, is the most densely populated area. of the western hemisphere. Five people a day die there, and the community of people living on the streets, in and out of tents, has only grown during Mayor Garcetti’s campaign to tackle the problem and house the homeless.

But what makes Freedman’s film so impactful, and a call to action and compassion, is its ability to focus on specific residents of Skid Row to create a tapestry of personalized character studies, in order to to humanize the problem. As Freedman said in a Q&A after the Wednesday afternoon screening (film replays Friday at 8 p.m.), I hope the film can be a tool to raise awareness and change perceptions to not see people there like spectral ghosts. They are We.

Freeman noted that, far beyond Skid Row and other dramatic examples, homelessness is epidemic, noting that last night I saw five homeless people outside this theater, frozen.

Pete White, leader of activist organization LA CAN, also took part in the Q&A, and a key part of the documentary and host of the Freedmans Project, added that it will force us all to right the ship. Also in the house several of the stars of the film. Needless to say, it was a film with a very personal flair, about a dire situation just down the highway from our little paradise.