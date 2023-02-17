Every actor who played Darth Vader

The hulking figure of Darth Vader is one of, if not the most recognizable and memorable, villain’s most recognizable and memorable not only in film, but in all entertainment media as well. The all-black suit, intimidating helmet, glowing red lightsaber, and creepy voice all contribute to what makes Darth Vader such a great character. Not only that, but the fact that Darth Vader has struck fear and awe in the hearts of moviegoers for over 45 years shows his perseverance. It’s even transcended the movies it came from and appeared in video games, TV shows, and even got its own comic book. People just can’t get enough of Darth Vader.





But with a character as famous as Vader having been around for so long in so many different types of media, what kind of work does it take to bring the character to life? On the one hand, you have people behind the scenes designing the costume and the effects to make the character look like on screen, but there’s so much more to it. In movies and TV shows, an actor needs to don the costume for their physical appearance while also needing voice actors to make the character compelling. So in reality, Darth Vader isn’t just one person, he’s been portrayed by many people over the years. Here’s everyone who’s played Darth Vader, in chronological order from the original star wars down to the Darth Vader we still see on screen today.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

11 David Prowse

lucasfilm

The very first actor to dress up as Darth Vader and make an appearance on the big screen was a bodybuilder David Prowse. Standing at a massive six feet and six inches tall, Prowse had the perfect build to bring Lord Vader to life. His towering height was exactly what George Lucas thought was needed to make the character feel as bad as he was, as well as his movement performance which brought a certain intensity to the character that would make anyone feel intimidated.

Prowse went on to portray the Sith Lord in all three films of the original star wars trilogy, making him one of the quintessential actors in Darth Vader’s body. And while Prowse is certainly one of the most memorable actors to don the suit and cape, he wasn’t the only one in the original trilogy that we see dressed as Vader on screen.

ten Bob Anderson

lucasfilm

While David Prowse was the intimidating character who walked the halls and ordered the troops of the Galactic Empire, someone else was dressed as Vader for the various lightsaber fight scenes throughout the original trilogy. Olympic fencer and acclaimed fight choreographer Bob Anderson was the next person to have the privilege of wearing Vader’s costume and helmet, and is the person we see in lightsaber fights from the original trilogy, like the fight against Obi-Wan Kenobi in A new hope or Cloud City’s iconic duel against Luke Skywalker in The empire strikes back. Originally, Anderson wasn’t even credited in A new hope as he was only in the single lightsaber fight, but he was rightly credited for his role in the following two films.

Related: Star Wars: 10 Actors Who Almost Played Anakin Skywalker

9 James Earl Jones

20th century fox

The definitive voice of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones had voiced the iconic character for as long as star wars existed, before finally retiring from voice acting in 2022 at age 91. Any vocal representation of Vader you hear in any media is either James Earl Jones or someone trying to replicate James Earl Jones’ voice. However, Jones’ role wasn’t even credited until return of the jedi, at the request of the actor.

His voice is synonymous with the character, as this is where viewers feel Vader’s personality the most, as his face is obviously covered by his iconic helmet. Even after Jones retired from voicing the character, he licensed the rights to his previous voice recordings so that an artificial intelligence program could use them to create lines for Vader in the future. star wars projects. Even after Jones is long gone, he will still be the voice of Darth Vader. Whether you hear it in the original trilogy, in RogueOne, on television with rebels, or even get a first look at his AI-generated voice in Obi-Wan Kenobi, James Earl Jones will always be tied to Darth Vader more than anyone.

8 Sebastian Shaw

LucasFilm Ltd.

In return of the jedi, When Darth Vader chooses to rescue his son Luke and turn on the evil Emperor Palpatine, we see Vader’s true face for the first time. For the first time, we see Anakin Skywalker in the suit. While Anakin will always be most linked to Hayden Christensen for his performance in the prequel trilogy, the first time we see the character’s face was a portrayal by the actor. Sebastian Shaw.

Shaw helped bring a humanity to the redeemed Vader as he died before his son. A once ruthless commander who left countless dead on behalf of the Galactic Empire, Vader grew into a likable character who ultimately cared more about his son than crushing the rebellion. While it was only a small role, Shaw played a very important role in the story of this legendary character.

7 C.Andrew Nelson

C.Andrew Nelson

C.Andrew Nelson is one of the far lesser-known actors to say they’ve played Darth Vader, but he still has the honor of saying he did. Nelson has made small appearances in footage for a few video games, which have been named Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire and Star Wars: Dark Forces, both released in the 1990s. While these video game appearances are certainly not known to many, what many others star wars fans also may not know that Nelson actually appears in a short clip in a special re-release of The empire strikes back although he is uncredited for the role.

6 Scott Lawrence

Sundance TV

Scott Lawrence is the main audio double of James Earl Jones, as he mostly took over for other star wars adaptations that couldn’t get Jones himself. These adaptations are all video games, and has voiced Vader since 1994 in Star Wars: TIE Fighter, all the way up Star Wars: Squadrons which was released in 2020. If you have ever played a star wars video game that prominently featured Darth Vader as a character, you’ve probably heard Lawrence’s portrayal as a Sith Lord. Lawrence also does a great job of replacing the unforgettable voice of James Earl Jones.

5 Hayden Christensen

Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney

Best known for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker before his time on the dark side in the star wars prequel trilogy, Hayden Christensen also had the privilege of dressing up as Darth Vader. Christensen made his first appearance while Vader was in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, when Darth Vader first comes to life. He even had his own costume made for him, as he didn’t want to wear any of the original costumes made during the production of the original trilogy.

Although only for a few short streaks, Christensen’s character arc was able to come full circle with the death of Anakin Skywalker and the birth of Lord Vader. Little did Christensen know, however, that he would get the chance to dress up again over 15 years later, where he got to truly play the role of Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

4 Gene Bryant

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Probably the least known person to say they played Darth Vader on the big screen, Gene Bryant made a small appearance in Revenge of the Sith as he alternately wore the suit alongside Hayden Christensen. One of his shots may have featured in the film’s final cut, in a scene where Vader is seen entering a Star Destroyer. Although initially uncredited for his small role in the film, Bryant got the credit he deserves for being one of the lucky few to play the role of the legendary Sith Lord.

Related: 10 Modern Star Wars Versions Likely To Become Classics

3 Matt Sloane

LucasArts

Originally voicing Darth Vader in a YouTube web series he created and titled Chad Vader: Day Shift Manager, Matt Sloane was eventually hired by LucasArts to be the official voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed in 2008. He went on to voice Vader in numerous other star wars video games, similar to fellow voice actor Scott Lawrence. Also similar to Lawrence, Sloan does a great job of emulating the intimidating voice of James Earl Jones.

Sloan also voiced Vader as the newest Star Wars Battlefront games, released in 2015 and 2017 respectively. It’s crazy to think that someone who voiced the character in a fan-made YouTube series was recognized by official game creators and was able to make a legitimate career voicing such a memorable character.

2 Spencer Wilding

Phil Micheu

The first of two actors to play the role of Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story released in 2016, Spencer Wilding was able to arrange for several of his scenes to make the final cut of the film. Coming in at a whopping six-foot-seven, it was easy for him to fill the shoes David Prowse originally set in 1977. Wilding thrived in physical roles like this, and playing Darth Vader is another great thing to put on. on his resume. Along with roles in productions such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, and more, Wilding was a perfect fit for the legendary character.

1 Daniel Naprous

lucasfilm

While Wilding had most of the scenes in the final cut of RogueOne, Vader’s most iconic scene and arguably his best on-screen scene came from the English swordsman Daniel Naprous. The final scene when Vader infiltrates a Rebel ship and guns down several Rebel soldiers in pursuit of the Death Star’s plans is pure star wars entertainment that shows the true brutality of Darth Vader at the height of his powers. Naprous’ incredible physical acting was able to bring the scene to life, and he deserves all the recognition in the world for playing such a big part in such an amazing scene.