This Bront bio has echoes of ‘Wuthering Heights’: NPR
Since there are few activities less cinematic than writing, I am surprised and encouraged by the number of good films I have seen in recent years that have come convincingly into life and mind. authors. I think about A quiet passionthe Emily Dickinson biopic, and Shirleyin regards to The Haunting of Hill House author Shirley Jackson. You don’t spend much time watching these women doodling with their pens or typing on their typewriters, but you get a good idea of how their artistic sensibility was born.
The latest beautiful addition to this group is Emilywhich freely speculates on the life of the 19th century English writer Emily Jane Bront in the years before she wrote her one and only novel, The Wuthering Heights. The film takes significant liberties with what is known about Emily and her famous sisters, Charlotte and Anne, but as a non-adherent to biographical accuracy, I didn’t mind. True or false or somewhere in between, this is an engaging, detailed and emotionally truthful portrait of a family of artists. Each character and actor leaves a vivid impression.
Emily is surprisingly played by Emma Mackey, the Franco-British actress known for her work on the series Sex education; she was also the best thing in the recent remake of Death on the Nile. Mackey has the kind of searing gaze that cuts through any period decorum, and makes her perfect for the sardonic, self-amused Emily. She is neither as kind as her younger sister, Anne, nor as well-mannered as her older sister, Charlotte, who is memorably played by Alexandra Dowling. Charlotte is studying to be a teacher and wants Emily to do the same, mainly to please their strict clergyman father.
But Emily’s natural talent is to invent stories and write poetry, and also to speak her mind with a boldness that leaves others unsettled. There is a dark side to Emily, and it emerges whenever she mentions her mother’s death long ago, something the others don’t like to talk about.
Of all her siblings, Emily is probably closest to her misfit brother, Branwell, an aspiring painter played by Fionn Whitehead. Their bond becomes even stronger after Branwell drops out of art school and sinks into alcoholism and opium addiction. One day, while they are walking in the Yorkshire moors, she notices three words inked on her arm: “Freedom of Thought”, a creed which also becomes hers.
And so Emily tells the familiar yet compelling story of a woman who rebels against the expectations of her religious and image-conscious family. In her greatest breach of convention, she falls into a torrid romance with William Weightman, the handsome young curate who assists her father in his church duties.
Emily and William, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, initially hate each other, which makes it all the more poignant as they surrender to their passion. Their affair clearly sets the narrative framework for the forbidden love between Catherine and Heathcliff in The Wuthering Heights.
This idea may seem overly simplistic, especially if, like me, you chafe at the idea that great art can only emerge from direct autobiographical experience. But even though the film plays hard and loose with the facts, some have speculated that there was a romantic connection between Anne Bront and William Weightman Mackey and Jackson-Cohen bring so much warmth and conviction that their story of love takes you in its wake.
But as magnetic as Emily and William are together, their bond isn’t the only notable one here. Rarely have I seen a film so sensitive to the emotional complexity of sibling relationships, especially between Charlotte and Emily, whose mutual exasperation never obscures the depth of their brotherly love.
Emily marks an excellent writing and directing debut for actress Frances O’Connor, who has appeared in her own share of English literary adaptations like mansfield park And The importance of being serious. Its witty but unpretentious screenplay abounds with echoes of The Wuthering Heights, which means it often plays like a ghost story. Much of the film takes place in dark, candlelit interiors, including a terrifying scene in which an innocent game between the Bront siblings becomes a kind of ominous sance. O’Connor keeps his camera fixed on Emily even in her most distressed moments, when she seems on the verge of madness. Maybe she is. But maybe it takes a little madness to create a work of art, including a movie as good as this.
