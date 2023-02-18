Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Actress Palak Tiwari breaks silence on her Bollywood debut and the pressure of being Shweta Tiwari’s daughter: ‘It could break you down..’





Palak Tiwari is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, being the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, Palak has always been in the spotlight, what she wears, where she goes and what projects she undertakes are always discussed among the gossip mongers. However, being the daughter of an already famous actress has its drawbacks which are the pressure of expectations. Scroll below for Palak’s take on the matter. Palak rose to fame and grabbed all the attention ever since her Bijlee Bijlee music video with Harrdy Sandhu in 2021. Since then, the diva has been in the limelight and talks are ongoing as to when she will make her Bollywood debut. Well, that time is near and Palak Tiwari is ready to debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge and others. Now, in an interview reported in Hindustan Times, the actress has shared that although she was to start her television career like her mother Shweta Tiwari, her heart was glued to Bollywood. Palak Tiwari said: I’m really excited to start my Bollywood journey. It’s like everything in my life has been about reaching this point. That’s all I’ve ever waited for. I’m really happy about it. My heart has always been glued to Bollywood. I owe everything I am and everything my family is to TV, but my heart and eyes were always on Bollywood. Going deeper into the conversation, the Bijlee star revealed that there was a lot of pressure due to the expectations of his audience. Being the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, she also draws many comparisons between them. Speaking about how she is preparing for the result, Palak said: It comes with all the pressure from around the world. It comes with pressure that could crumble and crush you. But I try to make sure he doesn’t wither me. On the other hand, it comes with an immense feeling of joy and gratitude. I’m trying to focus on the positives right now. Well, we hope she does well on the big screens and makes her mom very proud with her performance in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. What do you think of Palak Tiwari’s opinion on his Bollywood debut? Let us know! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates! Must read: Netizens are mocking Kangana Ranaut as Anupam Kher calls born actress Alia Bhatt the troll with Mera Toh Itana Life Kharab Ho Gaya Meme! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

