Shehzada Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Kartik Aaryan But Demand Bollywood Stop Remakes





Shehzada, a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has now been released in theaters. The film received mixed reviews, with fans praising Kartik Aaryans’ performance but criticizing the overall execution.



Bombay ,

Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada.

By India Today Web Desk: Kartik Aaryans Shehzada hit theaters on Friday, February 17, much to the delight of fans. It is a remake of Allu Arjuns Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While Shehzada garnered attention ahead of her release through her songs, initial reviews weren’t too favorable. The consensus on Twitter is that the film is a routine performer aimed exclusively at Kartik Aaryans fans. Shehzada is a comedy-drama directed by Rohit Dhawan. SHEHZADA TWITTER REVIEW Shehzada, the first theatrical release of Kartik Aaryans after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has been released theatrically. It received mixed reviews. Most netizens believe that he has his moments but does not come close to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik Aaryan, however, has received praise for his work. Here are the Twitter reactions: Yes, he is a self-taught star, but failure will come along his journey and he will overcome it. #shehzada is a failure for him. I’m sure he will bounce back……Tanim (@Zayan198689) February 17, 2023 #shehzada review

for shehzada not a single watch if you ever watched Allu Arjun Hindi dubbed it was same like Vikram vedha not so different @TheAaryanKartik #KarthikAryan

Muhammad Umar (@umar840jutt) February 17, 2023 @theaaryankartik steals the show and how! #shehzada is A MUST WATCH actor leaves no stone unturned to entertain, engage and keep you on the edge of your seats throughout the film! His witty charm, balanced comedic timing, and plenty of swag punch lines translate beautifully on screen! pic.twitter.com/GdKJPu985F

Pooja Nawathe (@nawathepooja) February 17, 2023 #shehzada Review: Dear Bollywood Drishyam 2 worked does not mean all remakes will work. Kartik Aaryan did his best but the direction and the dialogues let the film down. The original film itself was average and only succeeded because of Allu Arjun and the songs. 2.8/5 pic.twitter.com/XDqBChxXx4

Parveez Islam (@Crick_Nerd) February 17, 2023 #shehzada is a really fun moviemm!! I had doubts before because Kartik plays mister Allu Arjun but he did Maza bohot aaya justice pic.twitter.com/gdYaIHe17z

KSHY_KUMAR / SRH (@AkshayDhfaa) February 17, 2023 #SHEHZADA super flop ek to you remake hai upar se Allu Arjun ki movie ki remake hai to vo swag aap nahin la paoge @TheAaryanKartik please do banana band karen bollywood walo again @SultanR10962349 February 17, 2023 ABOUT SHEHZADA Shehzada was released on February 17. The film, funded by Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, has music by Pritam. Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan’s return to the big screen after his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, established itself as a blockbuster. READ ALSO | Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About Becoming a Producer With Shehzada, Says “All Movies Have Problems But…” It remains to be seen if Shehzada helps score another box office success. Kartik will soon be seen with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor will next turn to Aashiqui 3, the third installment in the Aashiqui music franchise. So how did you find Shehzada? Posted on: February 17, 2023

