Ranveer Singh to Disha Patani





Bollywood actors and directors often lead lavish lives. Expensive cars and mansions are part of their life. We have often seen these celebrities driving around in their expensive cars and they have also been featured on our website. In Bollywood, there are a few celebrities who love cars and have a collection of expensive cars. Some of them even modified the cars to their liking. One of the most common types of modifications we see in celebrity cars is the wrap. Here we have a list of Bollywood stars who have packed their cars. Raj Prakash The actor, director and producer who is very popular in Bollywood as well as South Indian films had bought a Land Rover Defender SUV in 2021. The actor not only got a Land Rover Defender 110 for him He also wrapped it up in a matte black shade. Land Rover Defender is a huge vehicle and especially with the matte black wrap it looks dominant on the road. The SUV is available in three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. He is known for his fashion sense and his love for cars. He has several expensive cars and SUVs in his garage, including a Lamborghini Urus. He also owns an Aston Martin Rapide S sports car. The original color of the car is white, and the actor wrapped it in an electric blue hue. The car has been spotted several times on the roads of Mumbai. The Rapide S is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that generates 552 hp and 620 Nm of torque. Ananya Blacksmith Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday is an emerging actress in the industry. The actress was spotted in the luxury Range Rover Sport SUV which was wrapped in matte green wrap. The original color of the SUV is unclear and it is registered under its mother’s name. The SUV is finished in matte green and gloss black. There are no visible chrome or brushed aluminum inserts on the car anywhere. The Range Rover Sport owned by Ananya Panday is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 300 Ps and 400 Nm of peak torque. Disha Patani Disha Patani is one of the youngest actresses in the Bollywood film industry. She has a few luxury cars in her garage, but the Mercedes-Benz S450 luxury sedan is special. This sedan is known for its long list of features and the comfort it offers. The actress had other plans, however, and decided to pack it in matte black. Rohit Shetty The last car on the list is a Ford Mustang. Action movie director Rohit Shetty modified it to his liking. The whole car gets a purple colored wrap. Besides the dressing, there are other additions like a widebody kit with side scoops, hood scoops, new exhaust system, LED DRLs integrated into the grille, aftermarket alloy wheels, etc. . The Ford Mustang is powered by a 5.0 liter V8 petrol engine that generates 395 hp and 515 Nm of torque.

