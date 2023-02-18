More than saris, songs and Switzerland

“The course of true love has never been smooth,” wrote William Shakespeare in the opening scene of Dream of a summer night. This may not be proper advice for Valentine’s Day, but it served as the model for many romantic movies that came out of India’s Bollywood factory.

A good example of this is the epic romance films of famous Hindi filmmaker and producer Yash Chopra (1932-2012). 1995 classic sound Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge (The Big-Hearted Will Take Away The Bride) remains the longest-running film in Indian cinema history – and sealed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation as the king of romance.

The award-winning director and his romantic musicals are the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, The Romanticswhich will air on the streaming service on Valentine’s Day.

Featuring interviews with the who’s who of Bollywood, the series explores Yash’s vision for expressing love on celluloid – from lavish outfits and heartfelt songs to alpine settings.

In the 1990s, Yash kept the romantic blockbusters with the 1997s Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The Hindi romantic drama revolved around members of a musical troupe in which two dancers, Pooja and Nisha – played by actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor – are entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer Rahul. With then-upcoming Bollywood idol Shah Rukh playing Rahul, the film was filled with unexpressed longings, heartaches, confrontations, big revelations and a happy ending.

These romantic tropes weren’t limited to Bollywood: Hollywood too produced melodramas and romantic comedies, from Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman to James Cameron. Titanic and Richard Curtis Love, in fact.

However, like a Bollywood love story, Dil Toh Pagal Hai was notable for the song’s many dance numbers and exaggerated emotions.

Other characteristics of Yash Chopra’s romance included urban and attractive protagonists, avant-garde fashion, moving dialogues and poetic song lyrics.

Along with his talent for approaching complicated love stories with sensitivity, Yash’s films are notable for their heroine-centric storytelling. His leading ladies were often strong-willed, forward-thinking characters who sometimes loved in unconventional ways.

In Dil Toh Pagal Hai, for example, Rahul tearfully apologizes to his best friend Nisha, whose love he cannot reciprocate. As Nisha eventually moves on and the two remain friends, the award-winning filmmaker portrays a healthy and equal adult relationship.

In 1981 SeriesFeaturing Bollywood doyen Amitabh Bachchan with his real-life wife Jaya and fellow actor Rekha, Yash’s story of an extramarital affair avoided portraying Rekha’s “other woman” as the stereotypical conniving vamp.

During this time at chandni from 1989, the late actor Sridevi played the free-spirited lead character who must choose between two suitors – but is not easy to make his ultimate decision.

A romantic trip to the Alps

The filmmaker was known to favor foreign locations for song and dance sequences, with Switzerland topping the list. He was first seduced by the landscape of the Alpine country after spending a honeymoon there himself in 1970, before returning to shoot several film sequences.

“At that time, few of us had the disposable income to go to Switzerland and see these things. And so, we traveled vicariously through these films,” says Anupama Chopra, journalist and Indian film critic in the documentary. Netflix. The Swiss returned his love by erecting a statue in 2016 at Chopra for boosting the country’s popularity among Indian tourists through his films.

“There is a bit of everything”

Yash recalled in an interview how he responded to critics who preferred fight sequences to songs: “If you think a fight is a highlight, I think a song is a highlight. That’s a plus big highlight because a song stays with you after you leave the theater.” Even today, songs from his movies make playlists for wedding celebrations.

Bollywood romances may not have universal appeal, but they regularly win non-Indian and non-Hindi fans for the way love is perceived and expressed in other ways. Perhaps actor Abishek Bachchan best explains the appeal of Bollywood in the series. “Our films are like our food, our thali (a platter of several different dishes). There’s a bit of everything in it. Every emotion and every style,” he said.

The Romantics is a four-part documentary show that is said to be a tribute to filmmaker Yash and his production house Yash Raj Films. The series aims to explore the three generations of actors such as Amitabh, Shah Rukh and Ranveer Singh and their views on Indian cinema.

As revealed by Variety, the star-studded series features 35 top exponents of the Hindi-language film industry and “dives into Bollywood history through the lens of the studio’s impact over the past 50 years in raising awareness. Bollywood all over the world”.

Included in the list of interviewees are none other than Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan among others.

Speaking of Yash, Karan says in the trailer, “I would watch all those beautiful movies, but it was Yash Chopra’s cinema that caught my eye.” We also see Big B share his two cents on Yash, describing him as a “young filmmaker wanting to make different movies.”

by Netflix The Romantics airs since February 14, 2023.

