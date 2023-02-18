Yami Gautam reacts to lavish Bollywood weddings

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is one of the most talented and stunning actresses, and her Bollywood journey to date is now one of the most commendable. She is known for her prominent roles in Bollywood, such as Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. All of these films were huge box office successes and are enjoyed by audiences of all ages today. Her true fans really like one thing about her, she likes to be natural. Last year, she married director Aditya Dhar, but not like a lavish Bollywood wedding. She got married in her village in the presence of her family and close friends. And the actress has revealed why she chose to have a simple wedding, rather than a Bollywood Lavish wedding.

Recently, an interview with Bollywood Life Yami Gautam spoke candidly about just getting married during a recent interview with Bollywood Life, despite the pressure Bollywood superstars face to have extravagant weddings. While promoting her latest film, Lost, the actress expressed her gratitude to her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar for sharing her desire for a low-key wedding with just 20 close friends.

Talking about her wedding, she said the wedding day should be dedicated to the happiness of the bride and groom. She said, Ghar ke aangan mein shaadi ho, peeche deodar ke ped ho. Hum dono pehaadon se hain. From Mein Himachal, Kashmir. Haan kuch chand family members, jo parents host hai, jaise meri naani hai, unki taraf kuch aur hai, kuch aur host. But we wanted to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Uss mein bhi bahut maza aaya, ek sukoon tha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will next be seen directing Amit Rai OMG 2 Oh My God! 2.

