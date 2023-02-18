Entertainment
New Netflix series introduces the world to famous Bollywood romances and nepotism
Netflix’s new documentary series, The Romantics, has captivated South Asian moviegoers around the world since its release this week. Filled with interviews with Hindi film stars ranging from 80s icons to global sensations of the 2000s and 2010s, the four-part series tells the story of Bollywood through its love stories.
While tracing the legacy of the Chopras, one of India’s greatest filmmaking families, director Smriti Mundhra also dissects some of the issues plaguing the industry these days.
Nepotism is the main one among them.
In the document, some of Bollywood’s most famous names detail their surprisingly similar journeys in the industry.
My mother was in movies in the 60s and 70s, actor Saif Ali Khan told Mundhra.
My mother, my grandmother, my aunt said actress Kajol.
I grew up on film sets, both my parents were actors, said actor Abhishek Bachchan.
In recent years, social media has given this phenomenon a name, bestowing the children of the rich and famous with a new title: nepo babies.
Nepotism, sighed legendary director Aditya Chopra, who gave his very first on-camera interview in The Romantics. Her father, director Yash Chopra, pioneered the Hindi romance film genre. I think about 20, 25, 30 years ago the industry was significantly smaller, and because of that, it was just very natural for a kid to aspire to do the same business as their parents.
Chopra admits the head start he received from his famous father is undeniable, but said the introduction of post-2010 actors with no ties to family cinema seems to suggest the industry is changing.
The conversation around nepotism in the Indian film industry has exploded in recent years. In a reckoning that has raised questions of South Indian colorism, nationalism and lack of inclusion, Indian and diaspora audiences have wondered what exactly Bollywood means today.
It’s something Mundhra told NBC News she kept in mind throughout making the star-studded project. She takes issue with the fact that Bollywood, a portmanteau of Bombay and Hollywood, takes its name from the American film industry.
It’s kind of wrong that we define this industry that is so robust and uniquely its own, through the framework of an entirely different industry, and Western at that, she said.
Mundhra interviewed 35 filmmakers, journalists and actors who all weighed in on these topics. Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the King of Bollywood, has given his take on the term and the dominance of the Hindi-speaking North Indian culture that has come to define it over the years.
The only thing I hold against it being called Bollywood is that it doesn’t include the rest of Indian cinema, he said.
Mundhra, who is Native American, said she grew up immersed in Hindi films and, as a first-generation American, they played a particularly special role in her life.
For those of us who were raised in the diaspora, movies have a very unique and special place, she said. It’s definitely fandom but it’s also, for many of us, how we learned to speak Hindi. This is how we learned about our cultural traditions or what an Indian wedding was like.
While attending film school, she remembers studying the classics of world cinema. Indian films have never been viewed in these ranks.
I realized that I was studying films from all over the world and I was studying authors from Japan, Korea and Europe, but that kind of consideration wasn’t really given to Hindi cinema or Indian cinema,” Mundhra said. “There was kind of a broad perception of Bollywood and that for most people it was like song and dance and weddings and color,” she added. there was no rigorous look at Indian cinema as a piece of world cinema.
Going into the three-year filming process for The Romantics, Mundhra said she was aiming to change that. Beyond the romance and nostalgia these films evoke for South Asians, she wanted to introduce Western audiences to the self-sufficient Indian cinematic landscape that has captivated audiences for years.
I hope people will learn something, she said. But more than anything, I hope it reminds people of what we love about movies.

