Nadia Khan shares her experience of interacting with Bollywood actors





Nadia Khan is a brilliant Pakistani TV host and actress. His popular dramas were Des Pardesi and Bandhan. Recently, she appeared on Nadir Ali’s podcast in which she talked about conducting interviews with Bollywood celebrities. She said she had an amazing experience interviewing different celebrities. Talking about her interviews with Bollywood celebrities, she said, “I became very good friends with Sikhwinder Singh. He called my name in concert and said he was going to dedicate this song to his sister Nadia Khan”. She then talked about doing Kangna’s interview. Nadia Khan said: “I interviewed Kangna and she was wearing a short skirt and she had bruises which were seen, during the interview her bruises were confusing and distracting me but I couldn’t ask her about it because his secretary also told me to refrain from asking further questions. Speaking of Bobby Deol’s interview, Nadia Khan said: “Bobby’s manager told us he could only give 20-25 minutes, I said ‘okay, 10 minutes would be more than enough ‘ but we kept talking and our interview lasted 40 minutes and he loved the interview. It was an amazing interview. Here is the video in which she talked about her interviews.

Talking about an exclusive call from Bollywood actor Dharmendra, her long calls with him, she said, “I had a great experience with actor Dharmindar, my team told me that Dharmindar called but I didn’t believe it, I spoke to him when he called and I also told him this, ‘which Dharmindar are you? You are wrong, he said, “I loved your statement about me watching your show in the UK as a family introduced me to your show”. He actually praised my list I made on cool dads around the world I said Dharmindar is one of the coolest dads but he had Botox gone wrong I I still said to him, ‘okay, now I think your prank is over’, he then talked about Basanti’s dialogues but I didn’t believe him, then he sent me a BTS video of his next movie, after much effort I finally believed and called him back. I also told him that Sunny Deol often made anti-Pakistani films that I don’t like, so we interviewed him”. Here is the video link:



