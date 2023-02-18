



Mumbai: The weekend has just knocked on our door, and so now is the time to catch those web series/movies that you have been planning to watch with your partner or even solo. So, take a look at the list of the best shows/movies to watch this weekend. “The Romantics” Directed by Smriti Mundra, “The Romantics” celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices from the film industry in the Hindi language and delves into the history of Bollywood through the lens of Yash Raj Films’ impact over the past 50 years in bringing Bollywood to the world. ‘Lost’ The film is an emotional social thriller depicting a higher quest, a search for the lost values ​​of empathy and integrity. Inspired by true events, “Lost” is the story of a brilliant young journalist in a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theater activist. An investigative thriller that kept IFFI viewers on the edge of their seats, “Lost” is written by Shyamal Sengupta and features dialogue by Ritesh Shah. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5 from February 16, 2023. ‘The Night Manager’ The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager”, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Helmed by Sandeep Modi ‘The Night Manager’ stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streaming exclusively on the OTT Disney+ Hotstar platform. “Farzi” The story revolves around the life of a petty crook Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into obscurity while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) is on a mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Directed by acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is set to stream exclusively on the OTT Amazon Prime Video platform from February 10, 2023. The series received a positive response from the public. ‘Circus’ Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Cirkus’, which was released on December 23, 2022, and featured Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. Set in the 1960s, the trailer for “Cirkus” revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both twins unaware of each other’s existence. Varun Sharma also plays a dual role in this family entertainer. Now the movie is streaming on Netflix. Happy binge-watching!

