Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, and more…

‘Red hot’ Urvashi applauds for getting Rishabh Pant back, calls him ‘the pride of India’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has called Rishabh Pant “the pride of India” and an “asset” after knowing about his health condition.

Urvashi was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she was questioned by paparazzi Viral Bhayani about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago.

Asked by the paparazzi about the cricketer’s message about his recovery, Urvashi, who looked stunning in a fiery red colored outfit, looked awkward and asked, “Kaunsi photo?”

She replied, “He is an asset to our country, the pride of India.”

The cameraman replied that their good wishes went with him.

To which, Urvashi said, “Hamari bhi (mine too).” Urvashi opted for a red outfit for her airport look.

After news of Pant’s accident made headlines, Urvashi posted a cryptic note: “I pray, I love Urvashi Rautela.”

Earlier, Urvashi took to his Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photo showing the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment.

Shah Rukh says Hindi cinema is part of every Indian’s DNA

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with Karan Johar, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Romantics’ open their hearts to how the Hindi film industry has the power to shape pop culture for India and the Indians.

Shah Rukh believes that Hindi cinema is part of our DNA and spreads joy and love around the world.

He says, “Our cinema is as much a part of our lives in India, as much as you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth. It’s just an inherent part of us. There is beauty in cinema that Indian filmmakers have stuck vis a vis music or keeping it still as a musical format.

Karan Johar says our films try to portray the culture of the country as vividly as possible.

He says, “We’re an amazing place. We are a country of so many cultures and so many religions. There are the colors of Rajasthan, the beaches of southern India, the magnanimity and generosity of the north.

Rishi Kapoor is proud of how the Hindi film industry has made our nation proud globally.

He says, “We are definitely a force to be reckoned with in the world when it comes to cinema. We are the largest film-producing country in the world. The way the West perceives Indian cinema is not about sadhus or snake charmers or elephants or cows. We have come a long way.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan thinks Hindi films are truly unique.

He says, “The films that come out of India are completely unique to India, our philosophy and our culture and they don’t try to be like anyone else.”

‘The Romantics’ was directed by Oscar and Emmy nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, which is returning to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchise.

Raveena posts childhood photos as she remembers her dad on her birthday

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon has shared a series of photographs from her childhood as she wished her late producer-director and father Ravi Tandon, who died last year, on his birthday.

In her video collage featuring throwback photographs and new footage with her father and family, Raveena also included an old photo of her daughter Rasha posing with her grandfather.

Raveena captioned, “Happy birthday dad. I miss you.”

The first image in the video compilation showed Raveena as an infant in her father’s arms. The second photograph showed Raveena wearing a dress as her father carried her in his arms and they posed for the camera. She also posted some solo photos of her dad at recent events.

Raveena’s daughter held her grandfather’s hand as they posed together in an old photo the actor included in the edit. His father died at the age of 87 last February.

Double fun for fans: SRK and Salman will go head-to-head in Tiger vs Pathaan movie

Mumbai– Viewers were delighted with the scene featuring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the spy thriller ‘Pathaan’. Well now the two superstars will face off in the new movie which will be an expansion of the YRF spy universe.

As SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ continues to break box office records, Salman will bring the magic of Tiger with his Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’. But the bigger story is in the two-hero film starring the superstars who will pit them against each other more than two decades after their last collab “Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.”

According to a media report from Pinkvilla, the film’s basic script was locked down by YRF chief Aditya Chopra, who incidentally made a rare on-camera appearance in the recently released streaming docu-series “The Romantics.”

Shridhar Raghavan, who wrote the screenplay for “War” and “Pathaan”, has been given the task of mentoring writers in the espionage universe. The film will bring two of Bollywood’s greatest forces face to face, much like what happened with Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and “Batman vs. Superman” in the DC Universe. (IANS)