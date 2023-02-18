Entertainment
Bollywood star Govinda ruined his career
Famous Bollywood actor Govinda and his love for the comedy genre know no boundaries. He surely reminds people of the King of Comedy movies that he has contributed to over 100 Hindi movies. He made his debut in the film industry in 1986 with the movie Ilzaam and since then he has appeared in more than 165 movies like Dulhe Raja, Sandwich, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bhagam Bhag, Hero No.1 and many more. During this decade, he made all of his immensely popular films.
However, his career started to decline after 2000 as he did not make many discoveries. He is one of India’s most versatile actors, but he chose to stick to doing the same old things instead of trying to take advantage of his versatility. The environment began to change.
and believed whether or not Govinda’s unprofessional behavior ruined his career. Details inside!
Reportedly, he was always late to sets. He started meddling in all aspects of filmmaking, listening to bad people and their bad advice, and he didn’t change his unprofessional behavior. At that time, her relationship with director David Dhawan was an example of friendship. But Govinda severed ties with him, which turned him from a family hero to a mass hero. Reports say that the Dulhe Raja actor kept doing the same things and playing the same roles.
He used to arrive on sets after dark. His era was known for the late arrival of movie stars in fashion, but with the advent of new-age cinema, the film industry became more organized. Govinda has not changed over time. While many of his peers noticed the change and adjusted, Govinda was still only interested in playing main characters. Which was always good, but to play a hero you have to keep yourself in good shape.
Stories no longer followed the same proven format with the changing nature of cinema. Old-school actors began to take the lead as talents like Govinda faded into obscurity.
