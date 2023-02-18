Anupam Kher reacts to Prakash Raj’s comment on The Kashmir Files | Bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher recently addressed one of Prakash Raj’s absurd movie comments on The Kashmir Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Anupam in the lead role alongside Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar among others. Talking about Prakash’s views on the film, Anupam said that some people have to live their lives with the help of lies. Read also : Prakash Raj Calls The Kashmir Files Absurd: ‘The International Jury Spits On Them’

Released last year, The Kashmir Files has remained controversial for its plot. It highlights the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. It is co-written by Vivek and Saurabh M Pandey and produced by Zee Studios.

After Prakash recently criticized the film, Anupam Kher responded during an interview. He told the Navbharat Times, Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log. Kuch log ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai, kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain. Main un logon mein se hoon jo life bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain. Jisko jhooth bol ke jeena hai vo uski marzi hai. (People speak according to their status. Some people have to lie all their life, while others tell the truth. I am one of those who have told the truth all my life. Those who want to live by lying their wish).

Earlier, Prakash claimed that The Kashmir Files is a “propaganda film”. Speaking at an event in Kerala, he said: “The Kashmir Files is one of the absurd movies, but we know who produced it. Shameless. The international jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other guy, the director always says, Why don’t I get an Oscar? He won’t even get a Bhaskar.”

I’m telling you because there’s sensitive media out there. Here you can make a propaganda film. I know from my sources that they invested about 2000 crore just to make movies like this. But you can’t fool people all the time, he added.

Several Indian films made the list of 301 eligible films for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The Kashmir Files was also included in the list, but was later snubbed alongside films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kantara. Prior to that, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid commented on The Kashmir Files last year during the closing ceremony of the 53rd Indian International Film Festival. He called it a “vulgar” and “propaganda” film, which was not well received by the film crew.