Maha Shivratri 2023: Top 8 Bollywood Songs That Celebrate The Glory Of Lord Shiva Maha Shivratri 2023: An overview of eight best Bollywood songs that celebrate the glory of Lord Shiva and mysticism. Maha Shivratri 2023: Top 8 Bollywood Songs That Celebrate The Glory Of Lord Shiva Maha Shivratri 2023: Maha Shivratri is one of the most memorable occasions for devotees of Lord Shiva across the world. Bollywood movies and music have always graced all festivals and composed legendary music dedicated to ancient deities. There are many actors in B town who have been devotees of Lord Shiva and celebrated Maha Shivratri with great fervor. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn often talked about their faith in God. Ajay and Sanjay already have Shiva tattoos. While Hrithik and Tiger have always hailed the Hindu deity who symbolizes dance and music under his other name “Nataraj”. Irrespective of diversity and differences in culture, everyone celebrates Maha Shivratri by fasting and praying to the upper source. Let’s take a look at Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva. 1. Namo Namo Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan featured song Kedarnath narrates the glory of Lord Shiva and Kedarnath pilgrimage. house house is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. While the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, there are anecdotes of Shiva Mahapurna describing different incarnations and forms of Lord Shiva. The devotional chant brings the goosebumps while explaining the mysticism and grandeur of the ancient deity. Amit Trivedi’s voice and songwriting reaffirm our faith and beliefs. 2. Shiva theme The theme of the protagonist Shiva played by Ranbir Kapoor is symbolic of Lord Shiva’s fierce form as Bhairava and Veerbhadra. Pritam’s BGM and Javed Ali’s vocals create goosebumps. Ranbir as Agni Astra and a devotee of Lord Shiva in Brahmastra adds to the energy of the visual effects based music video. 3. Deva Deva Arijit Singh’s song is among the greatest USPs of brahmastra. The song delves into the protagonist’s relationship with God. The spirituality and mystical element of the trail is equated with Lord Shiva and ancient legends derived from scriptures and religious texts. 4. O Shivji Bihane Chale – Munimji This 1950s classic is full of energy and celebrates the existence of Lord Shiva. The song, released in 1955 by Munimji, is composed by none other than SD Burman. The song is featured on Dev Anand, Ameeta, Shri Sachin Shankar. This song is a story in itself and celebrates Maha Shivratri in the most dynamic way possible. 5. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was one of the best excitement-filled numbers on Lord Shiva. Sung by the legend himself, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song is taken from the 1974 film, Aap Ki Kasam. Shot on Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, this number is still famous for the masti quotient and RD Burmans music. 6. Bhole O Bhole Yaarana Bhole O Bhole from the super hit film by Amitabh Bachchans, yaarana has the megastar trying to convince his best friend by praying to Lord Shiva. The song is full of life with vocals from Kishore Kumars and brilliant music from Rajesh Roshans. Bhole O Bhole is a gem from the collection of this musical film released in 1981. 7. Kaun Hain Voh Baahubali The Beginning Baahubali The Beginning had very punchy music that complements the story. This soulful musical treat from Kailash Kher is one of the finest compositions of recent times. The song begins with verses from the Shiv Tandav Stotram, and Kailash Kher turns this spiritual feeling into a beautiful song that will calm your soul. 8. Bolo Har Har Har Shivaay Bolo Ha Ha Ha by Ajay Devgns Shivaay was a hit parade that gives the perfect collaboration of a spiritual song and a party number. With fresh musical beats composed by Mithoon, the song is a collaboration between various musical geniuses like The Vamps, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, etc. Bolo Ha Ha Ha capture Lord Shivas Tandav Avtaar and will surely awaken your soul! For more updates on Maha Shivratri 2023 check this space on India.com.







