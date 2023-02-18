The Romantics on Netflix: a star-studded Bollywood family drama

It has the life story of Hindi cinema patriarch Yash Chopra, who made dreamy love stories that became blockbusters

Watching The Romantics, a new docu-series streaming on Netflix, is like being part of an opulent Bollywood drama. It has the life story of a much-loved patriarch of Hindi cinema, Yash Chopra, who made dreamy love stories that became blockbusters.

This director with the Midas touch hands over to his eldest son (Aditya Chopra), who turns out to be a natural when it comes to cinema and carries on the legacy of Yash Raj Films (YRF). The second son (Uday Chopra) flounders unable to find his place on the big screen or off. And, he cannot free himself from the shadow of his extremely successful older brother and father.

There are flops and dips that the family has to deal with, but they pick themselves up and move on, because show business must go on. And, their close extended family is a group of movie stars, who work with them to painstakingly create their ambitious films that bring audiences to theaters on their feet.

Cotton candy and cherry

This series of four episodes, The Romantics, it’s like sipping cotton candy topped with a cherry, a bit like being inside one of Yash Chopras’ films, with its ethereal looking heroines dressed in muslin frolicking on the Swiss mountains – be it ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Chandni’ or ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’. Although the docu-series is meant to pay homage to one of India’s leading filmmakers, the galaxy of superstars coming and going makes it as heady as a Bollywood multi-star.

Besides close friends of Chopra family, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, there are Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee etc., sharing their working memories with Uncle Yashji. Some facts from this ultimate world of imaginary filter: Shah Rukh Khan never really wanted to play a “namby-pamby-loving boy” in DDLJ or that Sri Devi hated wearing drab white sarees for the romance film Chandni. Or how Aditya Chopra (like ‘bahubaali’ director SS Rajamouli) went incognito to theaters and watched his films with audiences to know when they were whistling, laughing or booing.

And, hey, the inner charmed coterie that Kangana Ranaut loves to hate, even reacting to the infamous accusation of nepotism leveled against them.

For Bollywood fans, this documentary series will be a treat – like a visit to the Willy Wonka chocolate factory.

The heights of Hindi cinema

The Romantics, directed by Indian-American filmmaker Smriti Mundhra (who was behind “Indian Matchmaking”) lets you relive the dizzying times of Hindi cinema of the 80s and 90s.

It was the time when Hindu films dominated Indian celluloid without bhakts shooting at them. Popular film directors like Yash Chopra, influenced by the score and the communal bloodbath that followed, had boldly stepped forward to tackle these sensitive subjects in commercial films.

His first film, 1959’s “Dhool ka Phool,” in which an illegitimate abandoned baby is adopted by a Muslim, has a song that goes: You hindu banega, na mussalman banega, insaan ka aulaad, you human hi banega. (You will not become a Hindu or a Muslim, as a child of a human you will become a human). It may have been naïve and an innocent form of secularism, but it was significant that they made them, paving the way for future filmmakers. And, in addition, the public loved it.

Here, Mundhra releases a clip of Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru spreading his views on the power of cinema and its influence on people’s minds.

The Romantics attempts to show how Yash Chopra, who had split from his older brother the filmmaker, BR Chopra, to make his own films, was influenced by the turbulent times of a newly independent country. For his next film, ‘Dharmputra’ (1961) too, he tackled religious bigotry, fanaticism and communitarianism, 14 years after partition while the wounds were still raw.

Yash Chopra, however, got entangled in matters of the heart and dragged his lens down the rocky road of true love, love triangles and soul mates, to produce hit movies like ‘Daag’, ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ and “Chandni”. . In between, he did the iconic “Deewar” to fit in with the angry man action movie genre prevalent at that time.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is also interviewed in ‘The Romantics’, recalls a funny incident of how Yashji, an eternal romantic, would suddenly deflect the camera in the middle of an intense action sequence, to focus on the flowers. Bachchan, while holding a gun in his hand, would be extremely disturbed by this, but Yashiji would assure him that everything would work out on screen.

Mom and dad’s way of making movies

The docu brings home the old, family way of making movies at that time. It’s almost like a family affair and, as one interviewee said, it’s about making a phone call. There’s also this story about how Rishi Kapoor (who was interviewed for the docu before his death) turned down “Kabhi Kabhie” because he wanted the role of Neetu Singhs, who plays Waheeda Rahman’s illegitimate daughter. But, Yashji was clear that it had to be a female character.

Finally, his uncle Shashi Kapoor, who also plays a central role in “Kabhi Kabhie”, dragged him onto the film set and persuaded him to do some scenes. And, he hung on for the sake of continuity. Later, when the movie became a huge hit, Rishi Kapoor was happy that his family forced him.

Mundhra keeps the beat going (at least for the first two episodes before it turns into a PR exercise for YRF) by intercutting the docu with film clips, archival footage, movie set shots and images of leading Bollywood actors as children. It’s all very cozy and doesn’t get any more Bollywood than this, as Hrithik Roshan reveals how he and Aditya Chopra, as teenagers, competed fiercely to win dance competitions at birthday parties.

Or, back then, Abhishek and Uday Chopra as children had fun with the smoke machines set up by Yash Chopra, to create the foggy effect of Amitabh-Rekhas’ iconic romantic song, Dekha Ek Khwab in Silsila.

Recalling Dilwale

One of the highlights of this docu is when Aditya Chopra, who had helped his father make “Darr” (and befriended future actor Shah Rukh at the time), talks freely about directing from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”. . This part is entertaining because you can see how the longest movie was made. Here, Shah Rukh confesses that he was reluctant to star in DDLJ because he was obsessed with action movies. In fact, the fight scene at the end of DDLJ was included because he dozed Yashji to include it.

The documentary moves on to the birth of the YRF studio and the corporatization of Indian cinema. Clearly, this is no longer an insider thing, the sons of stars or directors don’t matter. Incidentally, there are foreigners like screenwriter Jaideep Sahni, Ayushman Khurrana, Bhumi Pedneker, Anupam Kher and others, who also share their experiences of working with Yashji, Adi Chopra and YRF.

But, in the end, despite the brilliance, the unexpected reveals, and the lack of real company insights, it’s going to be a starry-eyed fun ride. We hope that ‘The Romantics’ will open the doors to more ‘entertaining’ docu-series on other directors of popular Hindi cinema such as Manmohan Desai, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Mehboob Khan, Ramesh Sippy or even Shekhar Kapur. It may just help bring back some of the luster that Hindi cinema has lost in the recent past.