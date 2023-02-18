Sumner Redstone: Book Reveals Media Moguls to Amazing Saga of Sex, Lies and Betrayal | Media

JNot so long ago, America’s media and entertainment companies were largely run as personal fiefdoms of their owners, executives and stars. Then came the #MeToo movement and the sexual harassment scandals of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer and many others.

Now, a new account of the career of media mogul Sumner Redstone, who died in 2020 at the age of 97, reveals how horrible, shocking and abusive this culture was in one of Americas greatest media empires.

The book, by New York Times reporters James Stewart and Rachel Abrams, paints a new picture of a corporate culture that believed that as long as stock rose and complex C-suite power plays were in play, there was no compelling reason to curb the appetites of those whose need for control extended to institutional and sexual power.

At the height of his power, Redstone controlled Viacom, Paramount Pictures, the National Amusements cinema chain, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and publisher Simon & Schuster. In the era before Netflix and HBO, these household names threw money and prestige on an industry scale.

But as Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy details, there was an amazing saga of sex, lies, and betrayal unfolding behind the scenes.

Many, but not all, incidents involved Redstone himself. The son of a Boston linoleum salesman, Redstone finished first in his class at Boston Latin School and won a scholarship to Harvard. He had helped crack Japanese codes during World War II and turned his father’s two drive-in movie businesses into a multibillion-dollar multiplex media giant, a term he coined infused with the scent of pop- corn.

The structural complexity of the companies controlled by Redstone gave him free rein to his instincts. In his homes, televisions were tuned to the stock price of National Amusements, which he controlled through a preferred shareholding structure.

But Redstone’s fortune was only half the story: what he did with it was itself an epic saga of brutal politics and sexual predation. His ruthless will made him a man you couldn’t argue with. After all, he had once saved himself from being cremated in a burning Boston hotel by hanging from a windowsill until his hand was badly and permanently disfigured.

According to Unscripted, Redstone changed his trust more than 40 times to add or remove beneficiaries, often the women he dated who gradually got younger as he got older. Many received $20 million, many received $10 million, and many, many received over $1 million.

He proposed a future girlfriend, Malia Andelin, 26, who worked as a flight attendant on the company jet, with the line: Who the fuck are you? She responded in kind. I hear women like to be spanked, Redstone continued. Do you like to be spanked?

Some say I created Mission: Impossible, and some say this mission is impossible,” Redstone told Andelin in a voicemail message. But I made this mission possible I know that if you called me back and you were a risk taker, this call might just change your life. He sent her a crystal-encrusted handbag in the shape of a panther. I’m a panther and I’m going to jump up, read a note.

Redstone reportedly dated his grandsons’ girlfriends. He acts like a 15-year-old kid at summer camp, an executive noted. At 85, he boasted of a retirement for other media moguls: I have the marital status of a 20-year-old!

Sumner Redstone and his family in 2012. Photography: Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

He fought with his daughter, Shari, and until he was 80 he lived in a mansion with two women, Sydney Holland and Manuela Herzer, who, converted from lovers to babysitters, programmed his girlfriends and isolated him from his family and friends.

As Redstone grew increasingly senile, his daughter attempted to evict his caretakers and, later, reclaim the $150 million he gave them after being warned he would die alone if they did. were leaving. But as this drama progresses, CBS CEO Les Moonves finds himself embroiled in another.

As the CBS board hatched a plan to dilute the old man’s control by merging CBS and Viacom, Moonves, a former daytime TV actor, was exposed by #MeToo crusader Ronan Farrow who located six women accused of harassment and intimidation and published their accounts in the New Yorker.

It’s top-down, this culture of older men who have all this power and you’re nothing, a veteran producer told the magazine. The company protects a lot of bad behavior.

Moonves left the company in 2018 and sued for a $120 million severance package. Three years later he installed a New York State investigation into stock sales before sexual harassment allegations went public for more than $30 million.

Unscripted offers a shocking insight into corporate culture during the Redstone-Moonves era. In one instance, Redstone spent $500,000 to promote the jaw-dropping girl group Electric Barbarellas, which debuted on the CBS network on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in March 2011.

MTV executives protested the development of a Barbarellas reality show, calling the band unassailable and the music equally bad. Sumner insisted: I will not be challenged, he said. Critics called the show a hyper contrived, super staged, hair extension mess.

A question that hangs over the Redstone-Moonves era, as well as the media industry as a whole, is how the attitudes and behavior of senior executives within corporate structures exert influence beyond their environment. immediate. In which case, the culture of the Redstones empire had a traumatic and abusive impact far wider than just the corporate offices in which it took place.

It makes sense that the people who run the media industry have influence over the things we see and the culture they control, said Robert Thompson, an administrator professor at S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

When American television was run by white men, what we saw was reflected in the things they found interesting. That’s one of the reasons there was a call was to diversify not only what was on camera but also behind the camera, Thompson said.

One can certainly see how the culture of this period created much of the misbehavior that we experienced. Executives operating at the level of wealth, power and rights somehow live in a different world. Whatever their identity tells them, they have the resources to accomplish it.

But there is also a larger question. The corporate structure of Redstones media creation was so complex and subject to its need for control that few were able or willing to challenge it.

When Redstone died during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was buried in his hometown of Boston. Few people were present, but one of them was his daughter Shari. At the end of the service she knelt by his grave and sang Frank Sinatras My Way a song to which Redstone often returned.

Even in death, apparently, his power persisted.

You use corporate structure to keep people confused enough to maintain another kind of control, Thompson pointed out. You have these bad behaviors that #MeToo tried to exorcise, but it turns into a weird choreography of exploitation. Every element of this is a tale as old as time.