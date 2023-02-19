Shatrughan Sinha Slams Netizens Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Movies, ‘Troll Army Is Sitting There Purposely To Speak Against You’





At a time when South Indian films were breaking box office records, Bollywood films struggled to do business last year. Films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have suffered from the boycott trend. Now veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about it. When Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller Pathaan was due to be released, the Bollywood boycott movement was at its height. Many protests took place in different places and far-right organizations even threatened to vandalize cinemas if the film was shown. Despite this, Pathaan broke a number of all-time world box office records. Shatrughan Sinha recently appeared on Sahitya Aajtak Kolkata 2023 where he spoke about the boycott trend that ravaged the Bollywood film industry last year. The veteran actor pointed out that social media has become a very effective way for people to express their thoughts and be heard. But unfortunately, people use it to spit foul language and make a lot of noise for unnecessary reasons. As reported by ETimes, the Jaani Dushman actor said, “Social media is very powerful these days. It’s very unfortunate. Things were particularly difficult after the Covid-19. The space that was created during the days of Covid helped give birth to social media. People had the chance to make their voices heard on social media. People write ugly stuff sometimes, and you don’t know them in case you want to stop them. The troll army is sitting there on purpose to speak against you. In such a case, many of our fellow citizens become its victims. There are also times when a movie, which supposedly didn’t do well, gained attention simply because a lot of controversy was created around it. For more Bollywood News updates, tune in to Koimoi. Must read: Deepika Padukone Refuses To Play Barbie As She Defends South Asian Woman Playing Meaty Characters: I Want To Be Wonder Woman, Bat Woman Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/shatrughan-sinha-slams-netizens-calling-for-boycott-on-bollywood-films-the-troll-army-is-sitting-there-purposely-to-speak-against-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos