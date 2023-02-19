WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size In the cast list for Sunderellaa queer reimagining of the fairy tale, some performers do not give their last names. The Bollywood show playing as part of Sydney WorldPride from March 1-4, set in 18th century British India, is the latest effort from Trikone, a social organization for queer South Asian people in Sydney. Sunderella is a queer reimagining of the Cinderella fairy tale, playing as part of the WorldPride festival. Credit:Wolter-Peeters Director Bali Padda (who won acclaim for his professional directorial debut in Guards at the Taj at Riverside last year) said the production was hyper-vigilant in honoring and respecting the individual circumstances of its cast and crew. We give gay South Asians a home because sometimes back home it’s not really safe for us, he said. That’s why we do these events. Inspired by an American organization of the same name, the Trikones Sydney chapter was founded in 2007. For 15 years the group has hosted dance parties, Diwali dinners, hikes and film screenings, and most recently paraded at Mardi Gras and staged her own Bollywood performances. It exists to provide community for people who don’t receive, or only partially receive, acceptance from their community when they come out as LGBT, said Kshitija Deshmukh, who moved from India to Australia in 2013 and now sits on the organization’s board of directors.

The cast of Sunderella rehearses at Alexandria City Hall. Credit:Wolter-Peeters There is a deeper sense of connection…a level of understanding; you know how your parents are, how some other members of the community might take it, she said. The group’s performance style includes traditional dance and follows the romance and cadence of a Bollywood production. The performers wear Bollywood camp-inspired costumes and make-up that obscure their identities and allow actors and dancers to participate who might otherwise feel unable to. Sunderella was first staged in 2017 at the Erskinevilles PACT Theatre, set against the backdrop of the marriage equality debate. More than five years later, Padda said his themes are still relevant, recalling his own experience of coming out to a family of devout Sikhs. WorldPride Sydney: major festival events Mardi Gras Fair Day at Victoria Park: Sunday, February 19

WorldPride Opening Concert with Kylie Minogue headlining: Friday, February 24

Mardi Gras Parade returns to Oxford Street: Saturday February 25

Sydney Harbor Bridge Pride Parade: Sunday, March 5 I had spent a lot of time away from my family because I expected to lose them, he said. India gave me a body, but Australia gave me wings. Adish Jain, a 36-year-old gay man born in India

Growing up in New Delhi, 36-year-old Adish Jain's sexuality was more than frowned upon. Until 2018, gay sex was a crime in India. It was just before the cancellation of this law that he decided to emigrate. He found Trikone through a friend's recommendation in a Facebook group after moving again from Adelaide to Sydney just as the city went into lockdown in 2021. Mid-rehearsal cast of Sunderella, a bizarre reimagining of the Cinderella fairy tale. Credit:Wolter-Peeters For Jain, who plays the lead role in Sunderella, the freedom he now feels on stage was unimaginable five years ago. Yet living in a city made rainbow by the WorldPride festival brings mixed emotions.