When a Hollywood actor tried to kiss the hand of a Bollywood actress, she jerked off and said: I’m Indian…





Mumbai: Not only Lata Mangeshkar rose to fame with the song ‘Jiya bekarar hai chhai bahar hai, aaja more balma tera intezaar hai’ but the actress that this song was filmed on also rose to fame overnight, she was Nimmi. Nimmi, who rose to fame making his debut in Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Barsaat’, was born on February 18, 1933. His real name was Nawab Bano. Nawab Banu’s stage name was Nimmi. An incident of Nimmi working with all the legendary actors of his era is world famous. Nimmi was called Raj Kapoor’s discovery. Today, actresses are desperate for offers from Hollywood films, while half rejected the offer at the time. It is said that when someone gets a lot of respect and fame, then people become arrogant, but fame never dominated the head of the famous actress of the 50s-60s. Even when the directors lined up, they didn’t sign the films in a hurry. She used to say yes very thoughtfully. The director used to wait several days waiting for his yes. India’s girl without a kiss

It was the time when the presence of Nimmi in a film was considered a guarantee of success. Nimmi’s success can be understood in such a way that veteran actors like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt were convinced of his acting. Nimmi once did something his photo made headlines and the title became “The Unkissed Girl of India”.



Nimmi and Dilip Kumar in a scene from the film. (Photo credits: Movies N Memories/Twitter) Nimmi gave a fitting response to the Hollywood actor

In fact, Nimmi and Dilip Kumar were paired in India’s first color film “Aan”. Besides country, “Aan” also premiered at the Rialto Theater in London. Mehboob Khan, his wife and Nimmi attended the premiere in London. Many foreign stars had also succeeded. Hollywood actor Earl Leslie Thomson Flynn was also present on this occasion. While congratulating, Arel tried to kiss Nimmi’s hand as per her custom, but Nimmi recoiled and said “I’m an Indian girl, you can’t do all this with me”. The next day the newspaper headline was “India’s No-Kiss Girl”, Nimmi was like that. Nimmi said in a 2013 interview that “she had also received offers for Hollywood movies but declined.” Also Read This:- Sajid Nadiadwala Started Dating Govinda Because Of Divya Bharti, So Actress Held Hands, Hid Marriage Nimmi married the ‘Mother India’ writer

Talking about Nimmi’s personal life, she was married to famous writer Syed Ali Raza. Syed Ali Raza had written the film ‘Mother India’. Nimmi’s married life was very happy. They had no children, so Nimmi adopted her sister’s son. The famous actress of the 50s and 60s spent a lot of time in the world of cinema. Nimmi breathed her last on March 25, 2020. Audiences still remember the veteran actress of Hindi cinema. Tags: birthday, Bollywood actress, Entertainment Special, Raj Kapoor, sunil dutt FIRST POST: February 18, 2023, 5:00 PM HST

