Taco Bell opens its new cantina restaurant in Hollywood





Los Angeles-based Taco Bell fans no longer need to travel far to experience a Taco Bell Cantina. The company announced the opening of its new cantina restaurant on Thursday. The restaurant is located at 6471 Hollywood Blvd., a historic Hollywood location that once housed a bookstore known as a book lover’s haunt for movie stars, a Press release said. Many of Hollywood’s most iconic artists were frequent visitors to bookstores. The new Taco Bells canteen will be the first in LA County, according to a press release. A total of 150 Taco Bell restaurants are already operating in the county. Taco Bell plans to permanently add nacho fries to its menu

Taco Bell Cantina restaurants are known for their selection of alcoholic beverages. The menu also includes fan favorites. We are thrilled to be a part of Los Angeles history with the continued expansion of our Cantina concept,” said Mike Grams, president and global COO of Taco Bell, in a statement. “These flexible formats deliver iconic Taco Bell experiences to our fans across America, made possible by strong partnerships with our franchisees and top restaurant teams.” Customers visiting the restaurant can order their favorite Taco Bell dishes through menu kiosks located inside the restaurant. Customers can also purchase Taco Bell products while waiting for their food, according to a press release. “We continue to push boundaries and innovate for communities hungry for elevated dining experiences at the quick-service restaurants they love and our new Hollywood Cantina is poised to be a customer favorite,” said Mark Reed, owner of the C&R Restaurant Group. A declaration. C&R Restaurant Group is one of Taco Bell’s franchisees.



