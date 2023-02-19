Marvel Actor Patton Oswalt Clarifies Previous Comments About Eternals 2 Going Forward





I think we can all agree that a lot takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lately, the massive superhero franchise is juggling more than ever between continuing threads of its established heroes, creating new worlds, and finding an additional storytelling home for it all on Disney+. One of the missing threads fans stuck with concerns Eternals 2Who Patton Oswalt previously said it was happening but now returns to his comments. Patton Oswalt briefly appeared in the MCU as Pip the Troll alongside Harry Styles’ Eros during Eternals end credits scenes . In August 2022, when the actor was asked about pursuing his role in Marvel, he shared that a sequel was coming, but it turns out he didn’t know as much as he had. suggests. Here’s what he recently said about Eternals 2: If there’s going to be a sequel, I’ll be the last to know. I was catfished by internet. Oswalt clarified his previous comments when speaking to Empire (via RBC ). As the actor shared, he hasn’t been told anything about what Marvel is up to, nor does he think he would be on the front lines. The comedian also admitted he was ‘catfished’ by the internet, pointing to a fake source he read that led him to believe the sequel was announced during his Today’s show interview last summer. Fans speculated on Eternals 2 been a while, but the thing is, Marvel has yet to announce any additional plans for the hero group. The studio’s last big rollout of announcements came during July 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, where a major chunk of the Multiverse Saga slate was revealed. Another Eternals the film is not currently part of the upcoming marvel movies as studio boss Kevin Feige described. Previously, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani said he had “no idea” what was going on with a Eternals sequel and shared that he thought Patton might have seen a prank site reporting the news. Additionally, Marvel producer Nate Moore previously stated that to do Eternals sequels and he said they had an “idea”, but it wasn’t a “must-have”. Among the MCU’s many commercial successes, Eternals is not one of the big winners in the franchise, finding one of the lowest box office earnings to date, general disgust from critics and a “B” CinemaScore . With this in mind, it is possible that Eternals might be one of the few threads Marvel doesn’t continue. That being said, we’re definitely curious to see more of Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll starring Harry Styles’ shocking turn to the MCU as Thanos’ brother Eros in the future someday. Maybe patience is needed for the sequel to Eternals.

