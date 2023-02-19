Tom Hanks, Hollywood’s latest A-Lister to tour a UK football match – Deadline





Supporters at Villa Park, home of Premier League mid-table Aston Villa, were joined in the stands on Saturday afternoon by double Oscar winner Tom Hanks as their side took on north London’s Arsenal FC . Cameras captured Hanks’ reactions as the afternoon game turned into a six-goal thriller. Forget saving Private Ryan, Green Mile, League of Their Own, this might be Tom Hanks’ biggest and most demanding role: Proper Villa Fan. pic.twitter.com/GcUiu3kxvi — Men in blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 18, 2023 THE Forrest Gump star is the latest Hollywood star to appear at an English football match in recent months. Earlier this week, do the right thing filmmaker Spike Lee has encouraged Arsenal against Premier League title favorites Manchester City. Lee and Hanks could be described as historic Hollywood football fans. Both Oscar winners have expressed their love for the beautiful game in the past, with Hanks even wearing Aston Villa burgundy and blue on the red carpet for the London premiere of Charlie Wilson’s War In 2008. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic) However, football fever seems to be spreading. Elf And Presenter Star Will Ferrell was recently pictured alongside Premier League stars such as Jack Grealish and Mo Salah on his UK tour, making appearances at football matches in Manchester, Liverpool and London. THE Half brothers The actor, who is co-owner of MLS side LAFC, was also pictured sharing a drink with fans near Racecourse Ground, the home of Ryan Reynolds and Rob’s national league side Wrexham AFC McElhenney. The purchase of the Welsh club by Reynolds and McElhenney is perhaps the biggest Hollywood intervention in sport to date. The duo completed their takeover of Wrexham in February 2021, acquiring the club for $2.5 million. Since then, actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan has also thrown his hat into the game. Creed star is now co-owner of English football team AFC Bournemouth. A December statement from the Premier League club said a deal had been reached, finalizing its sale to a partnership led by US businessman Bill Foley and a minority ownership group led by Jordan. AFC Bournemouth said Foley will take on the role of club chairman with immediate effect, and will work closely with Jordan and his business partner Nullah Sarker in areas including “global marketing and internationalization of the club “. Jordan has made a few appearances at Bournemouth matches, while Reynolds and McElhenney are regulars in the stands at Wrexham, which has undoubtedly raised the club’s profile. In January, the team’s 3-3 draw against Sheffield United was televised on the BBC in the UK and ESPN in the US, which is rare for a football match that does not feature popular teams. of the Premier League like Chelsea or Manchester United. Sheffield United compete in the Championship, three leagues above Wrexham, who are in the semi-professional National League. Wrexham then lost 3-1 in a replay to Sheffield United. Nor was there a happy ending for Hanks at Villa Park on Saturday. After taking a 1-0 lead against league leaders Arsenal, Aston Villa suffered a last-minute 4-2 defeat. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak.

