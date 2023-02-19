



From Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma, here are the hidden talents of your favorite Bollywood celebrities.



Many Bollywood celebrities have hidden talents beyond acting, singing and dancing. Here are some examples:



Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma is a talented actress, but she's also a successful entrepreneur. She launched her fashion line, Nush, and produced films like Pari and Phillauri. Anushka is also an animal lover and has been an active animal rights activist.



Akshay Kumar: Apart from being a renowned actor in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is also a black belt in martial arts and has a passion for cooking. He is a fitness enthusiast and practices parkour, which is a physical training discipline.



Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan is known for his acting skills, but he also has a keen interest in sports. He is a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premier League cricket team. He is also an avid reader and has an extensive collection of books.



Farhan Akhtar: Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented celebrity who is a singer, songwriter and filmmaker. He directed and produced films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don. Farhan is also the founder of the MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) initiative, which aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence.



Aamir Khan: Apart from his acting career, Aamir Khan is also a talented director and producer. He directed critically acclaimed films like Taare Zameen Par and Dangal. He is also a social activist and has supported various causes such as education and child protection.

