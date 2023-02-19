Shahnawaz Pradhan death: ‘Mirzapur’ actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies aged 56 after suffering heart attack





Shahnawaz Pradhan, well known for his best performance in the popular Amazon Prime Video series “Mirzapur” and Shah Rukh Khan star “Raees”, died on Friday night after suffering a heart attack. He was 56 years old. The late actor was at an award ceremony in Mumbai when he complained of severe chest pains and fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the city’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, but doctors failed to resuscitate him. The last rites will take place on Saturday in Mazgaon at 12:30 p.m. Details of the cremation of Shri Shahnawaz Pradhan..Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023, Time: 12:30 p.m..Khoja Shia Ish https://t.co/rPcc08r2Kz — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) 1676689729000 ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star Yashpal Sharma who was present at the event witnessed the whole incident. Taking to Instagram, he shared a note detailing everything that happened. In his Hindi post, Sharma said everything was fine, but soon after receiving the award, Pradhan suffered a stroke. He said the whole event came to a halt as people rushed to help the ‘Raees’ star. “People and a doctor came to pick him up early and took him in a car to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital because it was the closest, but no one could save him. He died,” his wife said. legend. Calling it a “bitter truth of life”, Sharma said he was shocked to see a life unfold before his eyes. “The program ended well, but we lost a life… So many artists gathered under one roof to celebrate their success and a life ended before our eyes… Feeling something empty… This sorrow will continue to accompany me throughout my life… May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family.” Pradhan’s “Mirzapur” co-star Rajesh Tailang also paid tribute to the late actor. “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam! You were an amazing person and a great actor. I had a great time working with you in ‘Mirzapur’,” Tailang wrote. Many industry friends and colleagues commented on Tailang’s post, including Anup Soni and Rohitash Gour, and offered their condolences. The Cine And TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolences over Pradhan’s passing on Twitter. CINTAA expresses its condolences on the passing of Shahnawaz Pradhan. (Member since 2007) https://t.co/WXjUfxMFME — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) 1676653522000 Apart from ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Raees’, Pradhan has been in several movies like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’ and ‘Phantom’. He has also played many characters in web series and TV shows such as “The Family Man”, “Hostages”, “Krishna”, and “24”, among others.

