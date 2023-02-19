Eyes widen to see if thrilling actor Paul Mescal chooses to wear his trademark white outfit

When he appears on the Bafta red carpet tonight after being nominated for the Best Actor award, what Paul Mescal fans will want to know is not if he will win, but if he will wear again a white vest.

The heartthrob, who was catapulted to fame in the BBC drama Normal People, has a penchant for waistcoats, which he pairs with suits and shirts, earning plaudits from fashion experts.

The 27-year-old is also nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, and just last week wore a vest in Los Angeles at the 95th Annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, pairing it with a charcoal gray suit and elegant black shoes.

At another red carpet event, the Irish hunk wore one with a cream open shirt and brown pants.

Mescal also showed one for the UK premiere of his film Aftersun at the British Film Institute last October.

He wore white vests for photo shoots and also posed with Emma Corrin and Stormzy while wearing one.

This isn’t the first time Mescal’s fashion sense has stood out. In 2020, the engraved silver oval chain made by jeweler Otiumberg that he wore while playing Connell Waldron on Normal People was so talked about that it sold out and spawned a string of replicas.

There was even an Instagram account created for it named Connellschain. At the time, Mescal said: “It’s kind of terrifying. I would be slightly embarrassed if the channel count exceeded my subscriber count, but that will probably happen at some point, so I better reconcile that fact that the channel will always be more popular than me.

Mescal, who is up for a Bafta for his role in coming-of-age drama Aftersun, is competing against fellow Irish actor Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Daryl McCormack, Leo Grande and Bill Nighy in the Best Actor category at the Royal Festival Hall tonight.

Cate Blanchett tops the Best Actress lists, taking on Emma Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams and Viola Davis.

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Living, Tr, Top Gun: Maverick and Triangle Of Sadness are up for Best Picture.

The event will be attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales and is hosted by actor Richard E. Grant.