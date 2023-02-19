Oscar-nominated shorts return to Zoetropolis from President’s Day | Entertainment

For another year, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will present all action, animation and documentary shorts live for the Oscar in the city of Lancaster.
Just in time for the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, Zoetropolis will feature multiple screenings of all 15 shorts, each ranging from 8 to 40 minutes.
Screenings begin Monday, February 20, and are each $13 for general admission and $11 for seniors and students. Read the full program below, as well as the list of films.
Monday, February 20
5 p.m.: Animated short film.
7 p.m.: Live short films.
Thursday February 23
5 p.m.: Animated short film.
7 p.m.: Short documentary.
Friday February 24
5 p.m.: Short documentary.
Saturday February 25
11 a.m.: Animated short films.
1 p.m.: Live action short films.
3:30 p.m.: Short documentaries.
Sunday February 26
11 a.m.: Animated short films.
1 p.m.: Short documentary.
Monday February 27
6 p.m.: Animated short film.
Thursday March 2
5 p.m.: Live short films.
7:30 p.m.: Animated short films.
Friday March 3
5 p.m.: Short documentary.
Saturday March 4
Noon: Animated short films.
2 p.m.: Live short films.
6 p.m.: Short documentary.
Sunday March 5
11 a.m.: Animated short films.
1:30 p.m.: Live short films.
Movie descriptions, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Animated short films (Duration: 95 min.)
Rating equivalent to PG-13/R. Four of the movies are suitable for ages 10 and up, but the final movie, “My Year of Dicks,” is for mature audiences only.An interstitial card will appear before the film begins to remind the audience that the film is not suitable for children.
– “An ostrich told me that the world is wrong and I think I believe it” Lachlan Pendragon, Australia, 12 mins.
– “The Flying Sailor” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, Canada, 8 min.
-“ice cream vendors” Joe Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano, Portugal/France/UK, 15 min.
-“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse“Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, UK, 33 min.
-“My year of dicks” Sara Gunnarsdttir and Pamela Ribon, USA, 26 min.
Live action short films (duration: 110 minutes)
Rating equivalent to PG-13 for adult themes.
“Ivalu” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, Denmark, 17 min.
“Night Stroll” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, Norway, 16 min.
“Students” Alice Rohrwacher, Italy, 39 min.
“The Red Suitcase” Cyrus Neshvad, Luxembourg, 18 min.
“An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley and Ross White, United Kingdom, 23 min.
Short documentaries (to be offered in a single 165-minute program)
Rating equivalent to PG-13/R for adult themes.
“How do you measure a year?” Jay Rosenblatt, USA, 29 mins.
“The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, India, 40 min.
“Stranger at the Gate” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones, USA, 29 min.
“High” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, United Kingdom, 25 min.
“The Martha Mitchell Effect” Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy, United States, 40 min.
For more information on this and other events, visit zootropolis.com