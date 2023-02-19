Bollywood brides make Kalire the new must-have wedding accessory







It’s all about emotions

Brides prefer to add a personal touch to their wedding ensemble. While dupattas or slogan-embroidered veils, personalized latkan lehenga and love story mehendis were all the rage, the personalized kalire became a talking point when Priyanka Chopra wore one for her wedding to Nick Jonah. Priyankas Kalire had charms dedicated to their romance. Recently, Athiya Shetty ditched the traditional kalire and wore a delicate piece that had sunflower trinkets and Sanskrit wishes, while Kiara’s kalire had a design reminiscent of Sidharth Malhotra’s dog, Oscar, who is no more. “The feeling of completeness on the wedding day is very important. A bride may be missing someone who is no longer with her or she may want to bring out an emotion in a different way. We try to help with that feeling of completeness through an emotion, their favorite quote, or something associated with the person they miss in their kalire,” says designer Rahul Luthra, the man behind Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s kalire . Traditionally made with dried fruits and fox nuts, kalire, an integral part of the Punjabi and Himachali wedding set, has its time under with Bollywood brides opting for this, but with a modern twist. From Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt to Athiya Shetty and, most recently, Kiara Advani, actresses have added a touch of their personalities and personal lives to a personalized kalire.Brides prefer to add a personal touch to their wedding ensemble. While dupattas or slogan-embroidered veils, personalized latkan lehenga and love story mehendis were all the rage, the personalized kalire became a talking point when Priyanka Chopra wore one for her wedding to Nick Jonah. Priyankas Kalire had charms dedicated to their romance. Recently, Athiya Shetty ditched the traditional kalire and wore a delicate piece that had sunflower trinkets and Sanskrit wishes, while Kiara’s kalire had a design reminiscent of Sidharth Malhotra’s dog, Oscar, who is no more. “The feeling of completeness on the wedding day is very important. A bride may be missing someone who is no longer with her or she may want to bring out an emotion in a different way. We try to help with that feeling of completeness through an emotion, their favorite quote, or something associated with the person they miss in their kalire,” says designer Rahul Luthra, the man behind Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s kalire . Dress, location and beliefs help design: Designers The designers share that factors such as the bride’s outfit, decor, and theme also help create a bespoke kalire. Jewelry designer Sangeeta Sehgal shares that the pastel color palette is trending right now and brides prefer their kalire to be in a similar shade. “We recently created a single-tiered kalire that looked like seashells because the bride was to get married at the beach and her lehenga had different shades of blue and beige,” says Sangeeta. Many also like to give their Kalire a personal or cultural touch. “Adding a personal touch with personalized initials or dates is one way to achieve this. Infusing the culture of the bride and groom through religious and traditional elements is another. Ultimately, we hope the piece will be a heirloom that can be passed on through generations, a memory of love and happiness,” says the spokesperson for Papa Don’t Preach, which recently launched a new Kalire collection. For brides who want long-lasting kalire, they can opt for floral or traditional dried fruit kalire. We use coconuts, fox nuts and even dried fruits mixed with dry flowers to make them sustainable

– Rahul Luthra, the creator



Kalire’s story

An interesting story about the origin of kalire says that early versions were made of dried fruits, fox nuts and other snacks that the bride could eat on the long journey to her husband’s house. It was generally considered a blessing from the father of the bride. Over time the kaliras have faded to gold and now, reinvented with a playful twist or splash of color According to Rahul Luthra, kalire can be reused as ornaments for your place of worship or as pom poms for lehengas. If you just want to store them, keep them in a plastic zippered pouch to prevent moisture and tarnishing,” says Rahul.

