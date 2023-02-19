Entertainment
The Lost Photos: When Hollywood Was Hollywood
Jennifer Laski is an Emmy-winning photo and video producer and director based in Los Angeles.
Private and candid moments with Hollywood royalty caught on camera are rare today in this age of perfect Instagram, TikTok and advertising restrictions. But in an earlier era, the Los Angeles photographer Julian Wasser straddled the worlds of journalism and the bohemian-celebrity era of the 1960s and 70s with ease. He died at the age of 89 on February 8 in Los Angeles, after leading a life behind the camera of unprecedented access. His secret? My father always had a camera on him. We got this Ryan O’NeaI-Tatum O’Neal moon paper-esque relationship where we were sidekicks and I would be his assistant and carry his suitcases, says his daughter, actress and producer Alexi Celine Wasser. He was granted access because he was on a mission, but the reason he got shot was because he was always alert, and he knew when to get shot. He was also fearless. He was an old guy from the back east, born in Philadelphia but raised in the Bronx, and he only used phrases, like when he tried to say something to me that would toughen me up, Thatll Put some hairs on your chest, man. He was a great dad. (Wasser is also survived by a son, James.)
Although Wasser accepted assignments, often from Time magazine, he was also a consummate hustler using a police scanner and his gift for small talk to get in the middle of the action. This does not detract from his artistic talent. Craig Krull of Santa Monicas Craig Krull Gallery has represented Wasser for over 30 years and says of a famous image, although Julian often sarcastically joked that his photo of Marcel Duchamp play chess with a naked Eve Babitz was made just so he could see her breasts, the photo was actually a stroke of genius. It has become one of the most recognized images of staged conceptual photography of the 20ecentury. (The photo is one of those featured below.)
Alexis’ favorite picture of her dads is Jack and Anjelica Huston running around their house and there’s a record player. It’s fun and sexy and then in the background, Jennifer Nicholson is like a little girl in the background. You can see and it’s funny because we’re friends on Instagram now. I’m like, oh my god, is that you?
I’m in charge of his estate now, of his archives, so I’m aware of everything he ever photographed and there are photos that weren’t even used of Joan Didion by the Corvette, said her daughter Alexi. There’s this nervous, slender (pose), she’s smoking a cigarette and there’s smoke in front of her face. It’s like a really sexy and cool pic, a version of that shoot that maybe people haven’t seen.
