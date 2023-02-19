The Lost Photos: When Hollywood Was Hollywood





JACK AND ANGELIQUE 1974 Nicholson and Huston had met the previous year at a party for her 36th birthday and dated for 17 years. They were photographed for Back at Nicholsons on Mulholland Drive. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share Jennifer Laski is an Emmy-winning photo and video producer and director based in Los Angeles. Private and candid moments with Hollywood royalty caught on camera are rare today in this age of perfect Instagram, TikTok and advertising restrictions. But in an earlier era, the Los Angeles photographer Julian Wasser straddled the worlds of journalism and the bohemian-celebrity era of the 1960s and 70s with ease. He died at the age of 89 on February 8 in Los Angeles, after leading a life behind the camera of unprecedented access. His secret? My father always had a camera on him. We got this Ryan O’NeaI-Tatum O’Neal moon paper-esque relationship where we were sidekicks and I would be his assistant and carry his suitcases, says his daughter, actress and producer Alexi Celine Wasser. He was granted access because he was on a mission, but the reason he got shot was because he was always alert, and he knew when to get shot. He was also fearless. He was an old guy from the back east, born in Philadelphia but raised in the Bronx, and he only used phrases, like when he tried to say something to me that would toughen me up, Thatll Put some hairs on your chest, man. He was a great dad. (Wasser is also survived by a son, James.) Although Wasser accepted assignments, often from Time magazine, he was also a consummate hustler using a police scanner and his gift for small talk to get in the middle of the action. This does not detract from his artistic talent. Craig Krull of Santa Monicas Craig Krull Gallery has represented Wasser for over 30 years and says of a famous image, although Julian often sarcastically joked that his photo of Marcel Duchamp play chess with a naked Eve Babitz was made just so he could see her breasts, the photo was actually a stroke of genius. It has become one of the most recognized images of staged conceptual photography of the 20ecentury. (The photo is one of those featured below.) Share On the scene in Los Angeles My father was a very curious person. He liked to talk to people and was oblivious. And he spoke to everyone and had this larger-than-life personality, says Wasser’s daughter. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Alexis’ favorite picture of her dads is Jack and Anjelica Huston running around their house and there’s a record player. It’s fun and sexy and then in the background, Jennifer Nicholson is like a little girl in the background. You can see and it’s funny because we’re friends on Instagram now. I’m like, oh my god, is that you? The then-pregnant actress and activist protesting two years after winning her first Oscar for Klute . (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share On a mission for Time , Wasser photographed Michael Jackson (far left) at age 12 with his brothers at their home in Encino, California. The band celebrated their first number one hit I Want You Back in 1970. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) The then-presidential candidate at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, shortly before he was killed by Sirhan Sirhan. Although he often got in the eye of the firestorm, as in his intense images of the Watts riots, his unwavering nerve was at least once caught off guard when he fainted at the sound of gunshots in RFK’s assassination, Krull said. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share The king of cool on the set of Love with the Good Stranger . (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share The star danced at the famous Whiskey a Go Go, where there were no VIP sections, no security and where you could just walk up and take their picture. It was a truly innocent time, Wasser said in 2014. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) David Doyle, who played Bosley, starred Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson the year the series launched. It was a top 10 on the Nielsen ratings for two seasons and aired for a total of five. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share Offer a gift subscription The legendary activist and If Beale Street Could Talk author and essayist on the black experience in America, in Los Angeles. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Music royalty gathered in Los Angeles for a bash for Rod Stewart. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share One of his most iconic photos was on a mission to Time . Wasser photographed Didion in front of his yellow Corvette Stingray shortly after Advance to Bethlehem has been published. He only shot two rolls of film because he knew he had it, said Griffin Dunne, Didion’s nephew and director of the documentary Joan Didion, The center will not hold . (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) I’m in charge of his estate now, of his archives, so I’m aware of everything he ever photographed and there are photos that weren’t even used of Joan Didion by the Corvette, said her daughter Alexi. There’s this nervous, slender (pose), she’s smoking a cigarette and there’s smoke in front of her face. It’s like a really sexy and cool pic, a version of that shoot that maybe people haven’t seen. Wood and Monroe on a contact sheet from the Golden Globes. Wood was nominated for Best Actress in splendor in the grass ; Monroe received the Henrietta Award for World’s Favorite Movies. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share Offer a gift subscription It Girl writer and artistic groupie Eve Babitz played chess with Dadaist Marcel Duchamp. Legend in art circles has it that Babitz was trying to make her married boyfriend, Walter Hopps, curator of the Pasadena Art Museum, jealous. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share The LA-speaking icon, photographed for Time. That same year, the civil rights activist gave his now iconic I Have a Dream speech. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) On the set of Roman Polanskis Baby Rosemary For Time. Wasser’s daughter says: He made me watch tons of movies, maybe movies I shouldn’t have seen at such a young age, but I’m such a movie buff now because of my dad. He loved movies and even in his last days we just watched movies together. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share Together at the opening reception of the Duchamp retrospective at the Pasadena Art Museum. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) The singer with the Los Angeles radio disc jockey and owner of a nightclub. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) Share A portrait of the young photographer. He was a cool, interesting, complicated, funny guy, says Alexi. We’ve been kicked out of many restaurants because he was too over the top, but at the end of the day, he’s a talented, one-of-a-kind character. And that breed of people is dying out, so I’m grateful that I got to hold his hand when he was in the hospice and breathed his last. In his last moments, I promised him, I don’t know if he could hear me, but I just told him that I was going to (re)take charge of his archives to make his photos even more known. (Julian Wasser/Courtesy Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica, CA) leave a comment

