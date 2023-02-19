Search | Culture & Leisure

The viewing conditions to see Comet Green or Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), as it is officially called, during the February 11 Star Party went bad and so there weren’t many lucky to see her. I didn’t have time to try looking for it this week, but others have done it with great success. All were still hoping for better conditions for the Saturday Star Party by the San Mateo County Astronomical Society.
That’s when members bring their telescopes to share with the public at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. It starts just after sunset at 5:50 p.m. Be sure to wrap up for those chilly nights. According In-The-Sky.org, the comet is in the constellation of Taurus. They also have a search board to help locate it as it is not visible to the naked eye.
They say it can be seen with binoculars but holding a steady pair of binoculars is like trying to hold your phone when making videos it requires a very steady hand and unless you have a lot of practice, it is very difficult. If possible, get a tripod to hold the binoculars.
There will be other star sightings or more specifically planet sightings that will be visible without any assistance. When you step out to look west around 7 p.m., Jupiter continues to be the brightest star in the region, but soon another bright star will join it. It’s Venus. I heard Venus was hanging out in the west but every time I looked for it it was too low or below the horizon.
This will no longer be the case. Venus will begin to set later as the days go by and begin to approach Jupiter. Then on Tuesday, Venus and the moon will have a conjunction or appear very close to each other at 11:55 p.m. It is also known as a pulse. The moon will both be two days old, so we should be able to see a very thin slice of it. So Wednesday will be the big night as Jupiter joins Venus and the moon. Then the moon approaches the two planets, Jupiter and Venus. All will rise in the morning, starting with Venus at 8:08 a.m. while Jupiter and the moon are both expected to rise at 8:28 a.m., so they will all be visible in the west after sunset.
Venus is due to set at 8:17 p.m. with Jupiter and the moon following by a few minutes. The trio will also be visible on Thursday evening. Jupiter and Venus will have their own close approach on March 1.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
