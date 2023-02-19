Preity Zinta and these 3 Bollywood celebrities who got married in secret





Marriage is a legal way for a man and a woman to live together. Marriage is human nature, the feeling of wanting to have a life partner who wants to love and love, to be loved and to love themselves. Of course, many people have a habit of hearing, keeping the engagement a secret and hyping the wedding. But it is different for Bollywood celebrities, where they hide the marriage and inform the public after performing the wedding ceremony. As a celebrity, keeping a marriage a secret is something that shouldn't be done, especially for the loyal fans who have been supporting them ever since. These are 4 Bollywood celebrities who kept their marriage secret; Preity Zinta, is an actor and entrepreneur known for his work in Hindi films. She married husband Gene Goodenough in 2016 atUNITED STATES then just announced their marriage to the public. Govinda and Sunita,the actress trusted their instincts and kept her marriage a secret for a very long time. Finally decided to tell the public about their marriage. Govinda and Sunita were married on March 11, 1987. When Govinda was 24, he married his wife Sunita who was 18 at the time. Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol,kept their wedding day a secret in 2014. Then they announced it on their social media. Their purpose in doing this is because they don't want careeris affected. Sanjay Dutt and Manyata, is an actor who got married secretly and privately in the presence of his family and close friends. Sanjay Dutt has married his girlfriend Manyata in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, after two years of dating. An Indian TV channel released footage taken, showing the actor and his wife leaving a friend's house still in their wedding clothes.

