Bollywood icon in ‘exciting’ remake of Anil Kapoor’s Night Manager

Anil Kapoor showed us another side of his acting skills in his new series, The Night Manager and he loved every second of it.

The Bollywood icon took on the role of arms dealer Shailendra Shelly Rungta in the Hotstar programme, an adaptation of the hugely popular BBC series starring Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Tom Hiddleston.

He led the way in the remake, leading a star-studded cast alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome.

The 66-year-old has appeared as a villain on the small screen, something he has rarely done before and, speaking to metro.co.uk ahead of the release, he talked about how much he loved the challenge.

It’s always exciting and challenging to play something you’ve never done, something similar to that, he told us. I’ve never played an arms dealer, not even in movies, and I’ve been making movies for many years.

For me, when I had this opportunity, it was not only because [of that]but the other hues that character had made it very exciting for me to do it.

Anil Kapoor leads the way in the Night Manager (Photo: Disney+)



He starred in the remake (Picture: Disney+)

Richards’ character is one of the most beautiful characters written in the book. Very well written, phenomenally performed by Hugh Laurie and directed by Susanne [Bier]. Of course, we tried our best to do our best.

The original Night Manager series was an instant hit with fans when it hit our screens in 2016, with Anil himself among them.

Although he has big shoes to fill with the role, he has enjoyed the fantastic feedback he has received from fans so far.

The show also gave him the opportunity to travel to some amazing places, including a stint in Dubai and stunning parts of Sri Lanka where his wife, Sunita Kapoor, came to join him on a well-deserved shopping spree.



Anil has revealed how much he loves playing a villain (Picture: Disney+)

It was over delicious meals in Sri Lanka that he was able to bond the most with his co-stars, joking that he had to take care of himself compared to Aditya.

I think my favorite moment was going to Sri Lanka, which was fantastic, he said. The country is so beautiful, the beaches and the house were fantastic. Of course the people there and the food were also great.

Obviously we couldn’t eat much because we were all trying to do our best for the show. I was competing with Aditya Roy Kapur who doesn’t have six but about 200 packs. And Sobhita, who is a stunner, so I had to take care of myself and I couldn’t eat so much.



Aditya Roy Kapur stars alongside Anil in the miniseries (Photo: Getty)

My wife came, we did a little shopping there, bought some antiques from Sri Lanka. One of them is still stuck there, but quite a few other things we could take [came over] which is wonderful.

Every time we travel, and every time I go to shoot in remote places, my wife comes and when I shoot, she’s going to chase those little things that can be added to my house.

Anil has been a staple on the silver screen since his debut in 1971, delighting audiences in Slumdog Millionaire, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, Mashaal, No Entry, Ram Lakhan and many more during this era.

I go there with my guts. I feel like it’s going to work and I’m doing something that I haven’t done, I like doing it, he said of selecting new projects. Of course, the filmmaker, the producer, the actors, all of those things are great, I keep ticking every box.



Sobhita Dhulipala is also part of the star-studded cast (Photo: Getty)

Will the film be released properly? What is very, very important These are the boxes that I have to tick before saying yes, besides the story, the role, the character, the scenario. And of course the most important thing is sometimes also the money.

Although he had a huge career, Anil swore he had no regrets for walking away from everything that was offered to him.

Most of the time, if I turned down a movie, and even if the movie became a big hit and became very, very popular, I still know that I was actually the wrong choice. he adds.

They made a better choice. I said no to the film so that the right person would be there to do this role. There’s no movie that I think I should have done and I said no.

This has been mostly positive in my career.

The Night Manager is available to stream on Hotstar and Disney+ now.

