Stevens: Hollywood bombshell Stella Stevens dies at 84





Stella Stevens, whose turn as a leading actress in 1960s Hollywood placed her alongside sex symbols such as Brigitte Bardot, Ann Margret and Raquel Welche , but who came to resent the male-dominated industry which she says thwarted her ambitions to be more than a pretty face, died Friday in Los Angeles. She was 84 years old. His son, producer and actor Andrew Steve said the cause was Alzheimer’s disease.

Stevens was among the last stars to emerge from Hollywood’s studio system, an arrangement that guaranteed her work but, she often said, also limited her creative aspirations. She won a Golden Globe in the Most Promising Newcomer category for her role in Say One for Me (1959), a musical starring Bing Crosby and Debbie Reynolds, but felt pressured to join the cast of Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962), an empty Elvis Presley vehicle. Like Welch, who died on Wednesday, Stevens was ambivalent, if not downright outraged, at being portrayed as a Hollywood sex symbol. She described herself as introverted and bookish, and she sought to work with writers such as John Cassavetes, who cast her as the female lead in Too Late Blues, his 1961 drama about a jazz musician (played by Bobby Darin).

I wanted to be a writer-director, she told film scholar Michael G. Ankerich in 1994. All of a sudden, I was diverted to the sexpot. Once I was a pot, there was nothing I could do. I couldn’t do anything legitimate. She worked with many of the top directors and actors of the 1960s. She played the title character’s love interest, a shy college professor who undergoes a personality transformation, in The Nutty Professor (1963), which Jerry Lewis wrote, directed, and starred in The Courtship of Eddies Father (1963), a romantic comedy directed by Vincent Minnelli; and The Silencers (1966), a spy parody starring Dean Martin.

Two exceptions came in the early 1970s: she starred opposite Jason Robards in The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970), a comedy western directed by Sam Peckinpah, and as part of an all-star cast assembled for The Poseidon Adventure (1972), joining Ernest Borgnine, Shelley Winters and Gene Hackman in an overturned ocean liner. She eventually entered the director’s chair, for American Heroine, a 1979 documentary, and The Ranch, a 1989 comedy starring her son. She also wrote a novel, Razzle Dazzle (1989), which featured a fictionalized version of herself. Stella Stevens was born Estelle Caro Eggleston on October 1, 1938, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, although she often told interviewers that she was from a town called Hot Coffee, a nearby community.

In the late 1950s, she accepted an offer from Playboy to pose nude for $5,000. After the shoot, she said, Hugh Hefner, the magazine’s publisher, would only pay her half and told her she had to work as a host at the Playboy Mansion to earn the rest. People don’t realize how awful men can be to a beautiful woman without clothes, she told Delta magazine in 2010. Her relationship with Playboy has remained complicated. Despite her anger at Hefner, she posed nude for the magazine twice more. She then sued Hefner and Playboy in 1974, citing several instances of invasion of her privacy, but the case was dismissed because the statute of limitations had expired. In 1998, Playboy named Stevens 27th on its list of the Sexiest Female Stars of the 20th Century, just behind Sharon Stone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/hollywood-bombshell-stella-stevens-dies-at-84/articleshow/98055169.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos